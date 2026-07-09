The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real32 0.00 × 1 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.00 × 8 FPTradingLLC-Live 0.00 × 1 RannForex-Server 0.00 × 4 Exness-MT5Real33 0.00 × 1 OxSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 MavenTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 1 VTMarkets-Live 5 0.00 × 1 UltimaMarkets-Live 2 0.00 × 1 EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server 0.00 × 1 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.00 × 1 BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2 0.00 × 1 TickmillEU-Live 0.11 × 9 PlexyTrade-Server01 0.25 × 4 itexsys-Platform 0.29 × 7 FusionMarkets-Live 0.41 × 262 VTMarkets-Live 0.44 × 116 Exness-MT5Real7 0.87 × 100 EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 0.87 × 103 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 0.93 × 136 ICTrading-MT5-4 1.00 × 9 Exness-MT5Real8 1.09 × 144 VantageInternational-Live 8 1.33 × 3 Darwinex-Live 1.52 × 494 87 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor