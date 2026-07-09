- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
95 (80.50%)
Loss Trades:
23 (19.49%)
Best trade:
81.44 USD
Worst trade:
-96.06 USD
Gross Profit:
479.19 USD (198 113 pips)
Gross Loss:
-272.92 USD (233 028 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
27 (108.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
108.26 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
22.01%
Max deposit load:
0.92%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
54
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.07
Long Trades:
97 (82.20%)
Short Trades:
21 (17.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
1.75 USD
Average Profit:
5.04 USD
Average Loss:
-11.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-192.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-192.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.06%
Algo trading:
84%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
156.28 USD
Maximal:
192.27 USD (1.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.86% (192.24 USD)
By Equity:
1.72% (177.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|65
|USTEC
|32
|CHFJPY
|10
|EURJPY
|6
|CADJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|117
|USTEC
|58
|CHFJPY
|15
|EURJPY
|8
|CADJPY
|4
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|USTEC
|-56K
|CHFJPY
|1.3K
|EURJPY
|944
|CADJPY
|575
|AUDCAD
|182
|EURCHF
|97
|EURCAD
|163
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +81.44 USD
Worst trade: -96 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +108.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -192.12 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 8
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.00 × 1
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.11 × 9
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.25 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.29 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.41 × 262
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.44 × 116
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.87 × 100
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
|0.87 × 103
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.93 × 136
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.09 × 144
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|1.33 × 3
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.52 × 494
Multi EA Money Management System.
To maximize potential profits with high trading activity.
Trading Gold And Coins.
Daily target 1%.
Let’s make some money
Good luck.
Telegram
https://t.me/Iraqi_Forex_Trader
009647704236509
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
4
84%
118
80%
22%
1.75
1.75
USD
USD
2%
1:500