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Vladislav Chentsov

Strategy SAG

Vladislav Chentsov
Vladislav Chentsov

Vladislav Chentsov

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 7%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
193
Profit Trades:
163 (84.45%)
Loss Trades:
30 (15.54%)
Best trade:
674.76 USD
Worst trade:
-720.96 USD
Gross Profit:
4 409.34 USD (90 744 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 206.61 USD (428 813 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (432.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 204.66 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
4.75%
Max deposit load:
7.93%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.10
Long Trades:
103 (53.37%)
Short Trades:
90 (46.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
27.05 USD
Average Loss:
-140.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 252.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 252.51 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-30.27%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
371.91 USD
Maximal:
2 074.13 USD (39.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.65% (2 074.13 USD)
By Equity:
21.48% (846.30 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 190
BITCOIN 2
TONCOIN 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 487
BITCOIN -285
TONCOIN 0
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 12K
BITCOIN -348K
TONCOIN -2.3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +674.76 USD
Worst trade: -721 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +432.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 252.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Intraday trading
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.29 21:15
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 112 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Strategy SAG
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
17
98%
193
84%
5%
1.04
1.05
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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