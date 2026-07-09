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Vladislav Chentsov

Strategy GA

Vladislav Chentsov
Vladislav Chentsov

Vladislav Chentsov

1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
111
Profit Trades:
91 (81.98%)
Loss Trades:
20 (18.02%)
Best trade:
244.17 USD
Worst trade:
-266.13 USD
Gross Profit:
1 255.02 USD (24 809 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 045.30 USD (13 386 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (199.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
388.64 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
4.72%
Max deposit load:
5.38%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.33
Long Trades:
69 (62.16%)
Short Trades:
42 (37.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
1.89 USD
Average Profit:
13.79 USD
Average Loss:
-52.27 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-340.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-340.45 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-20.67%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.37 USD
Maximal:
641.88 USD (34.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.15% (641.32 USD)
By Equity:
14.53% (227.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 111
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 210
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 11K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +244.17 USD
Worst trade: -266 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -340.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Intraday trading
No reviews
2026.07.29 21:15
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 107 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Strategy GA
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
17
100%
111
81%
5%
1.20
1.89
USD
34%
1:500
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