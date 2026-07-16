- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
800
Profit Trades:
650 (81.25%)
Loss Trades:
150 (18.75%)
Best trade:
1 273.68 EUR
Worst trade:
-899.93 EUR
Gross Profit:
13 543.37 EUR (111 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 960.09 EUR (93 093 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (1 442.54 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 442.54 EUR (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
87.69%
Max deposit load:
2.63%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.34
Long Trades:
457 (57.13%)
Short Trades:
343 (42.88%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
8.23 EUR
Average Profit:
20.84 EUR
Average Loss:
-46.40 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-222.35 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 038.65 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
3.17%
Annual Forecast:
38.47%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
839.40 EUR
Maximal:
1 038.65 EUR (2.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.95% (1 038.65 EUR)
By Equity:
2.54% (1 041.67 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|749
|AUDCAD
|41
|EURUSD
|6
|USDJPY
|3
|AUDUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7K
|AUDCAD
|793
|EURUSD
|422
|USDJPY
|-536
|AUDUSD
|-158
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|AUDCAD
|2.2K
|EURUSD
|149
|USDJPY
|-1.5K
|AUDUSD
|-163
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 273.68 EUR
Worst trade: -900 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 442.54 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -222.35 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCMMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This account utilizes Expert Advisors developed by us and operates on the XAUUSD and AUDCAD pairs. The equity stop is set at 10%.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
42K
EUR
EUR
43
98%
800
81%
88%
1.94
8.23
EUR
EUR
3%
1:500