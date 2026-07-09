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Ivan Qoriat

Super Growth

Ivan Qoriat
Ivan Qoriat

Ivan Qoriat

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 28%
BigGlobalMarkets-Trade
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
35
Profit Trades:
31 (88.57%)
Loss Trades:
4 (11.43%)
Best trade:
220.20 USD
Worst trade:
-150.50 USD
Gross Profit:
1 813.30 USD (20 037 pips)
Gross Loss:
-389.20 USD (3 711 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (540.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
783.20 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
53.11%
Max deposit load:
4.55%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.40
Long Trades:
16 (45.71%)
Short Trades:
19 (54.29%)
Profit Factor:
4.66
Expected Payoff:
40.69 USD
Average Profit:
58.49 USD
Average Loss:
-97.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-150.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-150.50 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
28.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.25 USD
Maximal:
151.50 USD (2.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.94% (151.00 USD)
By Equity:
38.08% (1 956.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 35
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 16K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +220.20 USD
Worst trade: -151 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +540.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -150.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BigGlobalMarkets-Trade" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 04:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.07 04:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.07 03:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.07 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.07 02:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.07 02:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 03:59
No swaps are charged
2026.07.22 03:59
No swaps are charged
2026.07.22 02:59
No swaps are charged
2026.07.22 02:59
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 10:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.21 08:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.20 11:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 03:09
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 12 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 01:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.17 07:23
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.17 06:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Super Growth
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
5
0%
35
88%
53%
4.65
40.69
USD
38%
1:500
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