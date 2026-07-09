- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
60
Profit Trades:
37 (61.66%)
Loss Trades:
23 (38.33%)
Best trade:
7.50 USD
Worst trade:
-32.08 USD
Gross Profit:
65.19 USD (6 872 pips)
Gross Loss:
-278.13 USD (27 587 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (21.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.14 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.44
Trading activity:
5.25%
Max deposit load:
12.30%
Latest trade:
23 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.97
Long Trades:
29 (48.33%)
Short Trades:
31 (51.67%)
Profit Factor:
0.23
Expected Payoff:
-3.55 USD
Average Profit:
1.76 USD
Average Loss:
-12.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-65.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.36 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-21.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
212.94 USD
Maximal:
218.60 USD (21.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.74% (218.60 USD)
By Equity:
5.02% (48.88 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-213
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-21K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.50 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -65.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-21%
0
0
USD
USD
0
USD
USD
1
100%
60
61%
5%
0.23
-3.55
USD
USD
22%
1:200