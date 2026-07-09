The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live 6 0.00 × 1 MavenTrade-Server 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real32 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real33 0.00 × 1 PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 0.00 × 2 ValutradesSeychelles-Live 0.00 × 5 VTindex-MT5 0.00 × 4 FPMarketsLtd-Live2 0.00 × 1 TickmillEU-Live 0.07 × 27 FPMarketsSC-Live 0.17 × 6 RannForex-Server 0.18 × 11 BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2 0.33 × 3 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.33 × 3 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.44 × 62 Exness-MT5Real9 0.48 × 27 VantageMarkets-Live 8 0.56 × 18 AronGroups-Server 0.57 × 7 VTMarkets-Live 5 0.64 × 11 FusionMarkets-Live 0.67 × 534 VTMarkets-Live 0.67 × 239 VantageInternational-Live 5 0.72 × 210 FxPro-MT5 Live02 0.82 × 101 OxSecurities-Live 0.85 × 13 Exness-MT5Real8 0.86 × 590 136 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor