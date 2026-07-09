- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 646
Profit Trades:
788 (47.87%)
Loss Trades:
858 (52.13%)
Best trade:
76.26 USD
Worst trade:
-59.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 097.32 USD (821 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 134.73 USD (649 265 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (51.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
175.77 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
50.97%
Max deposit load:
5.05%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
129
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
794 (48.24%)
Short Trades:
852 (51.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 USD
Average Profit:
6.47 USD
Average Loss:
-5.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-74.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.97 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-55.41%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.32 USD
Maximal:
703.12 USD (94.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.17% (703.12 USD)
By Equity:
3.75% (20.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1394
|EURUSD
|41
|GBPUSD
|33
|EURJPY
|33
|XTIUSD
|16
|BTCUSD
|13
|AUDUSD
|13
|GBPJPY
|13
|CADJPY
|10
|EURNZD
|10
|AUDJPY
|9
|AUDCAD
|9
|GBPCAD
|7
|CHFJPY
|7
|USDJPY
|6
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPNZD
|5
|EURAUD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|EURCAD
|3
|US30
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDNZD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|USDCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|72
|EURUSD
|-17
|GBPUSD
|-31
|EURJPY
|-2
|XTIUSD
|21
|BTCUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|-20
|GBPJPY
|-36
|CADJPY
|17
|EURNZD
|-3
|AUDJPY
|-4
|AUDCAD
|-27
|GBPCAD
|-23
|CHFJPY
|18
|USDJPY
|-8
|EURGBP
|-4
|GBPNZD
|-2
|EURAUD
|-7
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURCAD
|0
|US30
|18
|GBPAUD
|-9
|NZDUSD
|6
|AUDNZD
|-5
|USDCAD
|9
|USDCHF
|-7
|CADCHF
|-4
|NZDJPY
|-1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|34K
|EURUSD
|-63
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|EURJPY
|1.6K
|XTIUSD
|-498
|BTCUSD
|109K
|AUDUSD
|366
|GBPJPY
|-1.8K
|CADJPY
|854
|EURNZD
|423
|AUDJPY
|-338
|AUDCAD
|-690
|GBPCAD
|-844
|CHFJPY
|1.7K
|USDJPY
|-498
|EURGBP
|-51
|GBPNZD
|773
|EURAUD
|-223
|NZDCAD
|355
|EURCAD
|267
|US30
|27K
|GBPAUD
|-629
|NZDUSD
|374
|AUDNZD
|6
|USDCAD
|580
|USDCHF
|-141
|CADCHF
|-48
|NZDJPY
|-20
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +76.26 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.67 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PUPrime-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.00 × 2
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarketsLtd-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.07 × 27
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
RannForex-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
|0.33 × 3
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.33 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
VantageMarkets-Live 8
|0.56 × 18
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VTMarkets-Live 5
|0.64 × 11
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 534
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 239
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.72 × 210
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.82 × 101
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.85 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.86 × 590
Based on Bollinger and Moving Average strategy
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
USD
483
USD
USD
20
6%
1 646
47%
51%
0.99
-0.02
USD
USD
63%
1:500