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Rizki Putra Yudha Sugiarta

Citrus88

Rizki Putra Yudha Sugiarta
Rizki Putra Yudha Sugiarta

Rizki Putra Yudha Sugiarta

0 reviews
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -57%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 646
Profit Trades:
788 (47.87%)
Loss Trades:
858 (52.13%)
Best trade:
76.26 USD
Worst trade:
-59.00 USD
Gross Profit:
5 097.32 USD (821 309 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 134.73 USD (649 265 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (51.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
175.77 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
50.97%
Max deposit load:
5.05%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
129
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.05
Long Trades:
794 (48.24%)
Short Trades:
852 (51.76%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.02 USD
Average Profit:
6.47 USD
Average Loss:
-5.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-74.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.97 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-55.41%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
6%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
56.32 USD
Maximal:
703.12 USD (94.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.17% (703.12 USD)
By Equity:
3.75% (20.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1394
EURUSD 41
GBPUSD 33
EURJPY 33
XTIUSD 16
BTCUSD 13
AUDUSD 13
GBPJPY 13
CADJPY 10
EURNZD 10
AUDJPY 9
AUDCAD 9
GBPCAD 7
CHFJPY 7
USDJPY 6
EURGBP 5
GBPNZD 5
EURAUD 3
NZDCAD 3
EURCAD 3
US30 2
GBPAUD 2
NZDUSD 2
AUDNZD 2
USDCAD 2
USDCHF 1
CADCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 72
EURUSD -17
GBPUSD -31
EURJPY -2
XTIUSD 21
BTCUSD 5
AUDUSD -20
GBPJPY -36
CADJPY 17
EURNZD -3
AUDJPY -4
AUDCAD -27
GBPCAD -23
CHFJPY 18
USDJPY -8
EURGBP -4
GBPNZD -2
EURAUD -7
NZDCAD 6
EURCAD 0
US30 18
GBPAUD -9
NZDUSD 6
AUDNZD -5
USDCAD 9
USDCHF -7
CADCHF -4
NZDJPY -1
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 34K
EURUSD -63
GBPUSD 1.5K
EURJPY 1.6K
XTIUSD -498
BTCUSD 109K
AUDUSD 366
GBPJPY -1.8K
CADJPY 854
EURNZD 423
AUDJPY -338
AUDCAD -690
GBPCAD -844
CHFJPY 1.7K
USDJPY -498
EURGBP -51
GBPNZD 773
EURAUD -223
NZDCAD 355
EURCAD 267
US30 27K
GBPAUD -629
NZDUSD 374
AUDNZD 6
USDCAD 580
USDCHF -141
CADCHF -48
NZDJPY -20
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +76.26 USD
Worst trade: -59 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -74.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live 6
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.00 × 2
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
FPMarketsLtd-Live2
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.07 × 27
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.17 × 6
RannForex-Server
0.18 × 11
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
0.33 × 3
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
VantageMarkets-Live 8
0.56 × 18
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VTMarkets-Live 5
0.64 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live
0.67 × 534
VTMarkets-Live
0.67 × 239
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.72 × 210
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.82 × 101
OxSecurities-Live
0.85 × 13
Exness-MT5Real8
0.86 × 590
136 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Based on Bollinger and Moving Average strategy
No reviews
2026.08.07 06:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 11:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 03:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 15:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.19 23:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 04:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 03:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 15:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 10:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 09:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.09 05:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Citrus88
30 USD per month
-57%
0
0
USD
483
USD
20
6%
1 646
47%
51%
0.99
-0.02
USD
63%
1:500
Copy

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