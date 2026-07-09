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Thi Ngoc Tram Le

AOT VTMarkets Fixed Volume

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Thi Ngoc Tram Le

Thi Ngoc Tram Le

4.4 (237)
Hi, I’m Le — a professional algorithmic trader from Vietnam.
I design and develop advanced trading strategies, transforming them into powerful algorithmic robots for MetaTrader 5.
5 products 8 signals 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
61
Profit Trades:
47 (77.04%)
Loss Trades:
14 (22.95%)
Best trade:
4.98 USD
Worst trade:
-14.48 USD
Gross Profit:
95.40 USD (13 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-86.19 USD (12 227 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (27.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.56 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
58.38%
Max deposit load:
5.03%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.23
Long Trades:
41 (67.21%)
Short Trades:
20 (32.79%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
0.15 USD
Average Profit:
2.03 USD
Average Loss:
-6.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-40.12 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.12 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
0.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.73 USD
Maximal:
40.12 USD (3.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.86% (40.12 USD)
By Equity:
2.50% (25.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD-STD 10
GBPCAD-STD 9
AUDUSD-STD 6
GBPAUD-STD 5
EURJPY-STD 5
GBPNZD-STD 4
EURAUD-STD 3
EURUSD-STD 3
NZDCAD-STD 3
CADJPY-STD 3
AUDJPY-STD 3
GBPUSD-STD 2
USDCAD-STD 2
GBPCHF-STD 2
EURGBP-STD 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD-STD 0
GBPCAD-STD 5
AUDUSD-STD -2
GBPAUD-STD 0
EURJPY-STD -16
GBPNZD-STD 13
EURAUD-STD 4
EURUSD-STD 4
NZDCAD-STD 10
CADJPY-STD 4
AUDJPY-STD -8
GBPUSD-STD -4
USDCAD-STD -6
GBPCHF-STD 4
EURGBP-STD 2
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD-STD -25
GBPCAD-STD 740
AUDUSD-STD -174
GBPAUD-STD 22
EURJPY-STD -2.5K
GBPNZD-STD 2.2K
EURAUD-STD 572
EURUSD-STD 389
NZDCAD-STD 1.3K
CADJPY-STD 650
AUDJPY-STD -1.3K
GBPUSD-STD -411
USDCAD-STD -863
GBPCHF-STD 340
EURGBP-STD 164
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.98 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.12 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Live Trading Signal from the AOT MT5 Bot
Fixed lot size 0.01 for every trade.
No reviews
2026.08.06 17:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.31 20:45
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 13:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 08:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.09 05:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AOT VTMarkets Fixed Volume
40 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
10
100%
61
77%
58%
1.10
0.15
USD
4%
1:100
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