The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 18 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 VantageFXInternational-Live 0.20 × 5 Darwinex-Live 0.24 × 2838 VTMarkets-Live 0.28 × 18 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 0.58 × 53 FPMarketsLLC-Live 0.75 × 4 KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server 2.00 × 1 FOREX.comCA-Live 532 2.50 × 44 EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01 2.83 × 6 BCS5-Real 3.00 × 2 AdmiralMarkets-Live 5.15 × 13 XMGlobal-MT5 2 5.25 × 8 XMGlobal-MT5 4 5.28 × 761 Headway-Real 5.84 × 25 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 9.00 × 2 RoboForex-Pro 10.05 × 107 XMTrading-MT5 3 12.28 × 80 FxPro-MT5 19.50 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor