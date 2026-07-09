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Thi Ngoc Tram Le

ASIC Main

Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Thi Ngoc Tram Le

Thi Ngoc Tram Le

4.4 (237)
Hi, I’m Le — a professional algorithmic trader from Vietnam.
I design and develop advanced trading strategies, transforming them into powerful algorithmic robots for MetaTrader 5.
5 products 8 signals 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
14 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
5 (26.32%)
Best trade:
1 391.83 USD
Worst trade:
-627.22 USD
Gross Profit:
6 063.42 USD (3 592 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 388.30 USD (2 495 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (3 760.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 760.42 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
23.59%
Max deposit load:
33.64%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.12
Long Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
4.37
Expected Payoff:
246.06 USD
Average Profit:
433.10 USD
Average Loss:
-277.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 123.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 123.98 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.44 USD
Maximal:
1 134.02 USD (1.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.12% (1 139.17 USD)
By Equity:
1.54% (1 612.66 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 4
AUDCAD 4
GBPAUD 3
GBPCAD 3
EURAUD 3
EURGBP 1
CADJPY 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 949
AUDCAD 1.4K
GBPAUD 924
GBPCAD 1.4K
EURAUD 650
EURGBP -631
CADJPY -11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 878
AUDCAD 704
GBPAUD 629
GBPCAD 546
EURAUD 397
EURGBP -339
CADJPY -1.7K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 391.83 USD
Worst trade: -627 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 760.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 123.98 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.20 × 5
Darwinex-Live
0.24 × 2838
VTMarkets-Live
0.28 × 18
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.58 × 53
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.75 × 4
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
2.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
2.50 × 44
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
2.83 × 6
BCS5-Real
3.00 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
5.15 × 13
XMGlobal-MT5 2
5.25 × 8
XMGlobal-MT5 4
5.28 × 761
Headway-Real
5.84 × 25
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
9.00 × 2
RoboForex-Pro
10.05 × 107
XMTrading-MT5 3
12.28 × 80
FxPro-MT5
19.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Live Trading Signal from the ASIC MT5 Bot
No reviews
2026.07.14 06:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 12:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.09 04:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 04:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ASIC Main
40 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
105K
USD
5
100%
19
73%
24%
4.36
246.06
USD
2%
1:200
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