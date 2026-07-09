- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
19
Profit Trades:
14 (73.68%)
Loss Trades:
5 (26.32%)
Best trade:
1 391.83 USD
Worst trade:
-627.22 USD
Gross Profit:
6 063.42 USD (3 592 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 388.30 USD (2 495 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (3 760.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 760.42 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
23.59%
Max deposit load:
33.64%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.12
Long Trades:
8 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
11 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
4.37
Expected Payoff:
246.06 USD
Average Profit:
433.10 USD
Average Loss:
-277.66 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 123.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 123.98 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
3.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.44 USD
Maximal:
1 134.02 USD (1.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.12% (1 139.17 USD)
By Equity:
1.54% (1 612.66 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|4
|AUDCAD
|4
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPCAD
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|EURGBP
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|949
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|GBPAUD
|924
|GBPCAD
|1.4K
|EURAUD
|650
|EURGBP
|-631
|CADJPY
|-11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|878
|AUDCAD
|704
|GBPAUD
|629
|GBPCAD
|546
|EURAUD
|397
|EURGBP
|-339
|CADJPY
|-1.7K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 391.83 USD
Worst trade: -627 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 760.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 123.98 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.20 × 5
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.24 × 2838
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.28 × 18
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.58 × 53
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|2.00 × 1
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
|2.50 × 44
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|2.83 × 6
|
BCS5-Real
|3.00 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|5.15 × 13
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|5.25 × 8
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|5.28 × 761
|
Headway-Real
|5.84 × 25
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|9.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Pro
|10.05 × 107
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|12.28 × 80
|
FxPro-MT5
|19.50 × 2
Live Trading Signal from the ASIC MT5 Bot
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
105K
USD
USD
5
100%
19
73%
24%
4.36
246.06
USD
USD
2%
1:200