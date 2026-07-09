Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
348
Profit Trades:
322 (92.52%)
Loss Trades:
26 (7.47%)
Best trade:
184.12 USD
Worst trade:
-369.75 USD
Gross Profit:
1 889.45 USD (1 477 107 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 074.32 USD (722 718 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (249.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
379.16 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
38.02%
Max deposit load:
9.72%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.20
Long Trades:
204 (58.62%)
Short Trades:
144 (41.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
2.34 USD
Average Profit:
5.87 USD
Average Loss:
-41.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-66.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-369.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.15%
Annual Forecast:
63.43%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
369.75 USD (19.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.60% (369.75 USD)
By Equity:
43.98% (1 165.75 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|300
|USOILm
|48
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|618
|USOILm
|197
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|735K
|USOILm
|20K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +184.12 USD
Worst trade: -370 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +249.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.59 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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