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Sakol Mungkarakron

Night God

Sakol Mungkarakron
Sakol Mungkarakron

Sakol Mungkarakron

0 reviews
Reliability
76 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 54%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:200

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
348
Profit Trades:
322 (92.52%)
Loss Trades:
26 (7.47%)
Best trade:
184.12 USD
Worst trade:
-369.75 USD
Gross Profit:
1 889.45 USD (1 477 107 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 074.32 USD (722 718 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
68 (249.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
379.16 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
38.02%
Max deposit load:
9.72%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.20
Long Trades:
204 (58.62%)
Short Trades:
144 (41.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
2.34 USD
Average Profit:
5.87 USD
Average Loss:
-41.32 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-66.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-369.75 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.15%
Annual Forecast:
63.43%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
369.75 USD (19.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.60% (369.75 USD)
By Equity:
43.98% (1 165.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 300
USOILm 48
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 618
USOILm 197
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 735K
USOILm 20K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +184.12 USD
Worst trade: -370 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +249.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 09:55
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
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