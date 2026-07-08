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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / VT 01
Yung Pak So

VT 01

Yung Pak So
Yung Pak So

Yung Pak So

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 388 USD per month
growth since 2026 32%
VTMarkets-Live 5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
126
Profit Trades:
126 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
13.97 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
546.54 USD (1 132 781 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
126 (546.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
546.54 USD (126)
Sharpe Ratio:
2.29
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.13%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
62 (49.21%)
Short Trades:
64 (50.79%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
4.34 USD
Average Profit:
4.34 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
26.95%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
34.55% (745.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SOLUSD 57
ETHUSD 57
BTCUSD 12
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SOLUSD 256
ETHUSD 192
BTCUSD 99
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SOLUSD 2.6K
ETHUSD 130K
BTCUSD 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.97 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 126
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +546.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.01 21:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.01 18:52
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 00:33
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.08 19:27
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.08 19:27
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VT 01
388 USD per month
32%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
5
0%
126
100%
100%
n/a
4.34
USD
35%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.