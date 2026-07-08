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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Arcoteam FX 2
Willian Ricardo De Amorim Pereira

Arcoteam FX 2

Willian Ricardo De Amorim Pereira
Willian Ricardo De Amorim Pereira

Willian Ricardo De Amorim Pereira

0 reviews
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2026 -17%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
564
Profit Trades:
333 (59.04%)
Loss Trades:
231 (40.96%)
Best trade:
298.07 USD
Worst trade:
-514.96 USD
Gross Profit:
3 627.05 USD (113 089 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 734.34 USD (113 949 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (20.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
298.07 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
11.02%
Max deposit load:
16.19%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
201 (35.64%)
Short Trades:
363 (64.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.19 USD
Average Profit:
10.89 USD
Average Loss:
-16.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-12.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-981.16 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-29.38%
Algo trading:
65%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
332.74 USD
Maximal:
1 071.51 USD (80.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.06% (1 071.40 USD)
By Equity:
23.75% (410.50 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 223
EURUSD 93
GBPNZD 86
GBPUSD 86
USDJPY 76
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -111
EURUSD 5
GBPNZD 9
GBPUSD 4
USDJPY -14
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -3.8K
EURUSD 1K
GBPNZD 2.4K
GBPUSD 920
USDJPY -1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +298.07 USD
Worst trade: -515 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.08 × 37
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.17 × 6
ICMarkets-MT5
0.25 × 4
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
TickmillEU-Live
0.50 × 4
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
0.50 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
VantageMarkets-Live 8
0.63 × 16
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.72 × 210
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
Exness-MT5Real8
0.83 × 562
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.89 × 27
FusionMarkets-Live
0.93 × 232
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
119 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.29 16:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 15:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 05:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 04:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.23 03:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 07:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 13:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 05:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 14:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 13:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.16 04:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 15:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.09 16:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 13:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 15:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 12:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 12:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.08 12:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Arcoteam FX 2
70 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
9
65%
564
59%
11%
0.97
-0.19
USD
51%
1:500
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