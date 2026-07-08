- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
564
Profit Trades:
333 (59.04%)
Loss Trades:
231 (40.96%)
Best trade:
298.07 USD
Worst trade:
-514.96 USD
Gross Profit:
3 627.05 USD (113 089 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 734.34 USD (113 949 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (20.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
298.07 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
11.02%
Max deposit load:
16.19%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.10
Long Trades:
201 (35.64%)
Short Trades:
363 (64.36%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.19 USD
Average Profit:
10.89 USD
Average Loss:
-16.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-12.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-981.16 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-29.38%
Algo trading:
65%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
332.74 USD
Maximal:
1 071.51 USD (80.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.06% (1 071.40 USD)
By Equity:
23.75% (410.50 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|223
|EURUSD
|93
|GBPNZD
|86
|GBPUSD
|86
|USDJPY
|76
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-111
|EURUSD
|5
|GBPNZD
|9
|GBPUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|-14
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-3.8K
|EURUSD
|1K
|GBPNZD
|2.4K
|GBPUSD
|920
|USDJPY
|-1.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +298.07 USD
Worst trade: -515 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +20.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.08 × 37
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.25 × 4
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
BTGTMauritiusCapital-MT5-LIVE2
|0.50 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
VantageMarkets-Live 8
|0.63 × 16
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.72 × 210
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.83 × 562
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.89 × 27
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.93 × 232
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
70 USD per month
-17%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
9
65%
564
59%
11%
0.97
-0.19
USD
USD
51%
1:500