- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
218
Profit Trades:
162 (74.31%)
Loss Trades:
56 (25.69%)
Best trade:
3 908.30 USD
Worst trade:
-320.17 USD
Gross Profit:
14 279.46 USD (34 304 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 644.95 USD (25 125 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (642.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 695.95 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
73.38%
Max deposit load:
1.97%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.32
Long Trades:
119 (54.59%)
Short Trades:
99 (45.41%)
Profit Factor:
3.92
Expected Payoff:
48.78 USD
Average Profit:
88.14 USD
Average Loss:
-65.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 140.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 140.51 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.47%
Annual Forecast:
17.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
720.44 USD
Maximal:
1 140.51 USD (4.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.20% (1 140.51 USD)
By Equity:
1.69% (432.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|218
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|11K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|9.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 908.30 USD
Worst trade: -320 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +642.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 140.51 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AUSForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.00 × 4
|
TitanFX-05
|0.00 × 1
|
NewWinFx-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
PowerTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
CMCMarkets1-Europe
|0.00 × 2
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCM-GBPReal01
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
|0.00 × 1
AgiFX 1 – low-drawdown live account. Automated averaging Expert Advisor with a standout risk profile on a real, MetaQuotes-verified account:
- Maximum drawdown only ~4%
- Profit factor ~3.85, win rate ~73%
- 36+ weeks of real live trading, 200+ trades
- Managed with strict capital-reserve money management – NOT top-ups after drawdowns
Part of the AgiFX averaging system (nearly 10 years of backtesting). Averaging carries risk; past performance – backtested or live – does not guarantee future results. Published for full transparency so you can verify the behaviour in real time.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
26K
USD
USD
40
100%
218
74%
73%
3.91
48.78
USD
USD
4%
1:200