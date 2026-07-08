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I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

AgiFX 1

I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya
I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

I Putu Agi Sumara Jaya

5 (1)
I build trading systems as someone who actually trades them.
3 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
40 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 48%
FBS-Real-4
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
218
Profit Trades:
162 (74.31%)
Loss Trades:
56 (25.69%)
Best trade:
3 908.30 USD
Worst trade:
-320.17 USD
Gross Profit:
14 279.46 USD (34 304 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 644.95 USD (25 125 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (642.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 695.95 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
73.38%
Max deposit load:
1.97%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
9.32
Long Trades:
119 (54.59%)
Short Trades:
99 (45.41%)
Profit Factor:
3.92
Expected Payoff:
48.78 USD
Average Profit:
88.14 USD
Average Loss:
-65.09 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 140.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 140.51 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.47%
Annual Forecast:
17.88%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
720.44 USD
Maximal:
1 140.51 USD (4.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.20% (1 140.51 USD)
By Equity:
1.69% (432.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 218
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 9.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 908.30 USD
Worst trade: -320 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +642.70 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 140.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AUSForex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.00 × 4
TitanFX-05
0.00 × 1
NewWinFx-REAL
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
PowerTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
CMCMarkets1-Europe
0.00 × 2
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCM-GBPReal01
0.00 × 1
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 35
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
BDSwissGlobal-Real01
0.00 × 1
137 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

AgiFX 1 – low-drawdown live account. Automated averaging Expert Advisor with a standout risk profile on a real, MetaQuotes-verified account:

  • Maximum drawdown only ~4%
  • Profit factor ~3.85, win rate ~73%
  • 36+ weeks of real live trading, 200+ trades
  • Managed with strict capital-reserve money management – NOT top-ups after drawdowns

Part of the AgiFX averaging system (nearly 10 years of backtesting). Averaging carries risk; past performance – backtested or live – does not guarantee future results. Published for full transparency so you can verify the behaviour in real time.

No reviews
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 07:17
No swaps are charged
2026.07.23 00:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AgiFX 1
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
26K
USD
40
100%
218
74%
73%
3.91
48.78
USD
4%
1:200
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