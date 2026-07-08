The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AUSForex-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live31 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 3 0.00 × 1 BlueberryMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMax-Live8 0.00 × 4 TitanFX-05 0.00 × 1 NewWinFx-REAL 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.00 × 1 PowerTrade-Real 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live08 0.00 × 1 FXChoice-Pro Live 0.00 × 1 TradersWay-Live 2 0.00 × 5 VantageFXInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 CMCMarkets1-Europe 0.00 × 2 PepperstoneUK-Edge10 0.00 × 1 AxiTrader-US09-Live 0.00 × 1 Ava-Real 2 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 1 FXCM-GBPReal01 0.00 × 1 LiteForex-ECN.com 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-Real 35 0.00 × 1 Pepperstone-Edge07 0.00 × 1 BDSwissGlobal-Real01 0.00 × 1 137 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor