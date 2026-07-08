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Thi Thu Hieu Vo

Empires 04

Thi Thu Hieu Vo
Thi Thu Hieu Vo

Thi Thu Hieu Vo

0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -6%
VantageMarkets-Live 7
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
182
Profit Trades:
162 (89.01%)
Loss Trades:
20 (10.99%)
Best trade:
62.70 USD
Worst trade:
-74.93 USD
Gross Profit:
575.10 USD (30 596 pips)
Gross Loss:
-523.14 USD (39 522 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (41.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
187.49 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
13.37%
Max deposit load:
10.96%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
45 (24.73%)
Short Trades:
137 (75.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
3.55 USD
Average Loss:
-26.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-116.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-7.04%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
273.15 USD (33.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.33% (273.15 USD)
By Equity:
20.92% (145.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 182
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 52
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ -8.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +62.70 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

- The trading strategy includes stable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for each trade, with SL levels fluctuating between 1% and 6%.

- Minimum deposit: $200
No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.31 07:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 01:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 16:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.30 15:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.30 15:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 08:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 07:33
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.24 07:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.20 00:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.17 17:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.09 02:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.09 01:31
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 12:23
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.08 12:23
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.08 12:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.08 03:54
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Empires 04
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
552
USD
5
98%
182
89%
13%
1.09
0.29
USD
43%
1:500
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