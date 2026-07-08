- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
182
Profit Trades:
162 (89.01%)
Loss Trades:
20 (10.99%)
Best trade:
62.70 USD
Worst trade:
-74.93 USD
Gross Profit:
575.10 USD (30 596 pips)
Gross Loss:
-523.14 USD (39 522 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (41.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
187.49 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
13.37%
Max deposit load:
10.96%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
52 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
45 (24.73%)
Short Trades:
137 (75.27%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
3.55 USD
Average Loss:
-26.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-116.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-144.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-7.04%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
273.15 USD (33.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.33% (273.15 USD)
By Equity:
20.92% (145.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|182
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|52
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|-8.9K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +62.70 USD
Worst trade: -75 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +41.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
- The trading strategy includes stable Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for each trade, with SL levels fluctuating between 1% and 6%.
- Minimum deposit: $200
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-6%
0
0
USD
USD
552
USD
USD
5
98%
182
89%
13%
1.09
0.29
USD
USD
43%
1:500