- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
32 (56.14%)
Loss Trades:
25 (43.86%)
Best trade:
247.91 USD
Worst trade:
-116.65 USD
Gross Profit:
2 217.59 USD (73 263 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 238.90 USD (59 214 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (924.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
924.93 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
43.67%
Max deposit load:
43.95%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.02
Long Trades:
34 (59.65%)
Short Trades:
23 (40.35%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
69.30 USD
Average Loss:
-89.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-456.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-456.83 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.66%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
939.70 USD
Maximal:
1 088.84 USD (10.73%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.73% (1 088.84 USD)
By Equity:
1.39% (135.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|57
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-21
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +247.91 USD
Worst trade: -117 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +924.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -456.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
-0%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
5
100%
57
56%
44%
0.99
-0.37
USD
USD
11%
1:200