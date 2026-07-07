- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
149 (78.42%)
Loss Trades:
41 (21.58%)
Best trade:
125.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-99.58 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 513.43 EUR (16 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 063.76 EUR (8 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (174.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.10 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
26.74%
Max deposit load:
99.67%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
156 (82.11%)
Short Trades:
34 (17.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.37 EUR
Average Profit:
10.16 EUR
Average Loss:
-25.95 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-112.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.35 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
18.14%
Annual Forecast:
220.06%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
437.73 EUR
Maximal:
449.07 EUR (8.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.96% (448.93 EUR)
By Equity:
12.18% (633.12 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GDAXI
|79
|EURUSD
|39
|EURJPY
|30
|XAUUSD
|14
|USDJPY
|11
|GBPUSD
|5
|FCHI40
|4
|UK100
|3
|EURCHF
|2
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|AUS200
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GDAXI
|903
|EURUSD
|-128
|EURJPY
|-94
|XAUUSD
|-129
|USDJPY
|-30
|GBPUSD
|-97
|FCHI40
|32
|UK100
|36
|EURCHF
|3
|AUDUSD
|12
|USDCHF
|0
|AUS200
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GDAXI
|8.3K
|EURUSD
|-471
|EURJPY
|-784
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|-177
|GBPUSD
|-229
|FCHI40
|212
|UK100
|107
|EURCHF
|36
|AUDUSD
|28
|USDCHF
|3
|AUS200
|66
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +125.89 EUR
Worst trade: -100 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +174.10 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -112.04 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.73 × 143
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.86 × 7
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 5
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.03 × 417
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.64 × 2364
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
Signal sur EA DAX, USDJPY, EURJPY, CAC40
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
USD
5.5K
EUR
EUR
25
35%
190
78%
27%
1.42
2.37
EUR
EUR
12%
1:200