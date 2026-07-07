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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Dephix Multi Paires
Philippe Francis Jules Delporte

Dephix Multi Paires

Philippe Francis Jules Delporte
Philippe Francis Jules Delporte

Philippe Francis Jules Delporte

0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 9%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
190
Profit Trades:
149 (78.42%)
Loss Trades:
41 (21.58%)
Best trade:
125.89 EUR
Worst trade:
-99.58 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 513.43 EUR (16 910 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 063.76 EUR (8 670 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (174.10 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
174.10 EUR (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
26.74%
Max deposit load:
99.67%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
45
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.00
Long Trades:
156 (82.11%)
Short Trades:
34 (17.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.42
Expected Payoff:
2.37 EUR
Average Profit:
10.16 EUR
Average Loss:
-25.95 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-112.04 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-126.35 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
18.14%
Annual Forecast:
220.06%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
437.73 EUR
Maximal:
449.07 EUR (8.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.96% (448.93 EUR)
By Equity:
12.18% (633.12 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GDAXI 79
EURUSD 39
EURJPY 30
XAUUSD 14
USDJPY 11
GBPUSD 5
FCHI40 4
UK100 3
EURCHF 2
AUDUSD 1
USDCHF 1
AUS200 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GDAXI 903
EURUSD -128
EURJPY -94
XAUUSD -129
USDJPY -30
GBPUSD -97
FCHI40 32
UK100 36
EURCHF 3
AUDUSD 12
USDCHF 0
AUS200 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GDAXI 8.3K
EURUSD -471
EURJPY -784
XAUUSD 1.2K
USDJPY -177
GBPUSD -229
FCHI40 212
UK100 107
EURCHF 36
AUDUSD 28
USDCHF 3
AUS200 66
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +125.89 EUR
Worst trade: -100 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +174.10 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -112.04 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.73 × 143
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
TickmillUK-Live
0.86 × 7
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 5
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.64 × 2364
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal sur EA DAX, USDJPY, EURJPY, CAC40
No reviews
2026.07.24 01:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 15:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 14:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 14:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.07 13:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.07 13:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 13:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dephix Multi Paires
30 USD per month
9%
0
0
USD
5.5K
EUR
25
35%
190
78%
27%
1.42
2.37
EUR
12%
1:200
Copy

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