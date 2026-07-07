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Katiuscia Campani

Goldmachine

Katiuscia Campani
Katiuscia Campani

Katiuscia Campani

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 33%
RoboForex-Pro
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
74 (57.36%)
Loss Trades:
55 (42.64%)
Best trade:
104.09 EUR
Worst trade:
-93.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 084.15 EUR (122 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 585.91 EUR (92 036 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (358.40 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
358.40 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
50.39%
Max deposit load:
3.83%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.51
Long Trades:
65 (50.39%)
Short Trades:
64 (49.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
3.86 EUR
Average Profit:
28.16 EUR
Average Loss:
-28.83 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-173.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.63 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
24.29%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.49 EUR
Maximal:
329.37 EUR (17.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.75% (329.37 EUR)
By Equity:
5.68% (118.78 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 129
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 568
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.09 EUR
Worst trade: -94 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +358.40 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.63 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
CloverMarket-Online
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
NordFX-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
0.40 × 10
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.47 × 43
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.54 × 37
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.75 × 53
Exness-MT5Real12
0.78 × 97
RoboForex-ECN
0.97 × 3097
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.12 × 786
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.62 × 130
PrimesFX-Server
1.80 × 89
AUSCommercial-Live
2.08 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.44 × 138
Exness-MT5Real
2.90 × 157
Exness-MT5Real7
4.16 × 929
30 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 04:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 11:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.04 10:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 13:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 19:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 18:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 12:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 19:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 18:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 15:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.09 09:37
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.07.07 13:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 13:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Goldmachine
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
2K
EUR
5
96%
129
57%
50%
1.31
3.86
EUR
18%
1:500
Copy

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