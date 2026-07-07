- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
74 (57.36%)
Loss Trades:
55 (42.64%)
Best trade:
104.09 EUR
Worst trade:
-93.73 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 084.15 EUR (122 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 585.91 EUR (92 036 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (358.40 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
358.40 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
50.39%
Max deposit load:
3.83%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.51
Long Trades:
65 (50.39%)
Short Trades:
64 (49.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
3.86 EUR
Average Profit:
28.16 EUR
Average Loss:
-28.83 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-173.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-173.63 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
24.29%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
46.49 EUR
Maximal:
329.37 EUR (17.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.75% (329.37 EUR)
By Equity:
5.68% (118.78 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|129
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|568
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|31K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.09 EUR
Worst trade: -94 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +358.40 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -173.63 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 3
|
CloverMarket-Online
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
NordFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 10
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|0.47 × 43
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.54 × 37
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|0.75 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.78 × 97
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 3097
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.12 × 786
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.62 × 130
|
PrimesFX-Server
|1.80 × 89
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|2.08 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.44 × 138
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.90 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.16 × 929
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
EUR
EUR
5
96%
129
57%
50%
1.31
3.86
EUR
EUR
18%
1:500