The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsMU-Live 0.00 × 1 Earnex-Trade 0.00 × 2 TickmillEU-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageMarkets-Live 14 0.00 × 1 VantageMarkets-Live 13 0.00 × 17 Exness-MT5Real33 0.01 × 70 Exness-MT5Real7 0.02 × 58 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.13 × 166 Exness-MT5Real43 0.25 × 12 Exness-MT5Real3 0.25 × 4 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 0.31 × 128 Exness-MT5Real34 0.33 × 45 Exness-MT5Real25 0.36 × 28 PUPrime-Live 0.36 × 103 GBEbrokers-LIVE 0.39 × 69 ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server 0.52 × 264 FusionMarkets-Live 0.54 × 185 Exness-MT5Real24 0.62 × 84 Exness-MT5Real32 0.62 × 236 Exness-MT5Real12 0.67 × 12 RazeGlobalMarkets-Server 0.84 × 121 RoboForex-ECN 0.95 × 1180 ActivTradesCorp-Server 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 1.00 × 619 TitanFX-MT5-01 1.14 × 112 100 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor