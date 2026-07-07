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Virmantas Juocevicius

VJ Quant I

Virmantas Juocevicius
Virmantas Juocevicius

Virmantas Juocevicius

3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
44 (77.19%)
Loss Trades:
13 (22.81%)
Best trade:
19.63 USD
Worst trade:
-18.95 USD
Gross Profit:
121.49 USD (6 380 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78.15 USD (6 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (29.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.94 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
82.17%
Max deposit load:
93.31%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
24 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
33 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
2.76 USD
Average Loss:
-6.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-18.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.19%
Annual Forecast:
38.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.95 USD (5.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.53% (18.95 USD)
By Equity:
10.32% (125.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 10
AUDUSD 7
EURUSD 7
USDCHF 7
USDJPY 7
GBPUSD 6
AUDCAD 5
NZDCAD 4
USDCAD 3
NZDUSD 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 4
AUDUSD 6
EURUSD 6
USDCHF 10
USDJPY 3
GBPUSD 6
AUDCAD 3
NZDCAD 3
USDCAD 2
NZDUSD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -2.4K
AUDUSD -54
EURUSD 444
USDCHF 650
USDJPY 107
GBPUSD 604
AUDCAD -249
NZDCAD 392
USDCAD 20
NZDUSD 103
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.63 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.95 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 14
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.00 × 17
Exness-MT5Real33
0.01 × 70
Exness-MT5Real7
0.02 × 58
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.13 × 166
Exness-MT5Real43
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real3
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.31 × 128
Exness-MT5Real34
0.33 × 45
Exness-MT5Real25
0.36 × 28
PUPrime-Live
0.36 × 103
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.39 × 69
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.52 × 264
FusionMarkets-Live
0.54 × 185
Exness-MT5Real24
0.62 × 84
Exness-MT5Real32
0.62 × 236
Exness-MT5Real12
0.67 × 12
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.84 × 121
RoboForex-ECN
0.95 × 1180
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.00 × 619
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.14 × 112
100 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 05:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.08 02:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.08 02:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.08 02:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 12:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 12:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 12:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.07 12:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VJ Quant I
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
5
100%
57
77%
82%
1.55
0.76
USD
10%
1:30
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