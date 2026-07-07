- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
57
Profit Trades:
44 (77.19%)
Loss Trades:
13 (22.81%)
Best trade:
19.63 USD
Worst trade:
-18.95 USD
Gross Profit:
121.49 USD (6 380 pips)
Gross Loss:
-78.15 USD (6 762 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (29.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
29.94 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
82.17%
Max deposit load:
93.31%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
24 (42.11%)
Short Trades:
33 (57.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
0.76 USD
Average Profit:
2.76 USD
Average Loss:
-6.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-18.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.19%
Annual Forecast:
38.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.95 USD (5.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.53% (18.95 USD)
By Equity:
10.32% (125.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|10
|AUDUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|7
|USDCHF
|7
|USDJPY
|7
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDCAD
|5
|NZDCAD
|4
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDUSD
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|4
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURUSD
|6
|USDCHF
|10
|USDJPY
|3
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDCAD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|USDCAD
|2
|NZDUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-2.4K
|AUDUSD
|-54
|EURUSD
|444
|USDCHF
|650
|USDJPY
|107
|GBPUSD
|604
|AUDCAD
|-249
|NZDCAD
|392
|USDCAD
|20
|NZDUSD
|103
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +19.63 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +29.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.95 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.00 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.01 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.02 × 58
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.13 × 166
|
Exness-MT5Real43
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.31 × 128
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|0.33 × 45
|
Exness-MT5Real25
|0.36 × 28
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.36 × 103
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.39 × 69
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.52 × 264
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.54 × 185
|
Exness-MT5Real24
|0.62 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.62 × 236
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.67 × 12
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.84 × 121
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.95 × 1180
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.00 × 619
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.14 × 112
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
5
100%
57
77%
82%
1.55
0.76
USD
USD
10%
1:30