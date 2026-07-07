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Kit Man Tse

ETH456oo

Kit Man Tse
Kit Man Tse

Kit Man Tse

0 reviews
Reliability
61 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 97%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
211
Profit Trades:
81 (38.38%)
Loss Trades:
130 (61.61%)
Best trade:
101.65 HKD
Worst trade:
-26.76 HKD
Gross Profit:
2 019.48 HKD (2 596 560 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 050.02 HKD (1 075 814 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (483.95 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
491.67 HKD (14)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.19
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.09%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
3.76
Long Trades:
82 (38.86%)
Short Trades:
129 (61.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.92
Expected Payoff:
4.59 HKD
Average Profit:
24.93 HKD
Average Loss:
-8.08 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-125.72 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-125.72 HKD (14)
Monthly growth:
-1.91%
Annual Forecast:
-23.15%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
258.14 HKD
Maximal:
258.14 HKD (25.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.81% (258.14 HKD)
By Equity:
0.60% (11.93 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 209
BTCUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 125
BTCUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 1.5M
BTCUSD -125
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +101.65 HKD
Worst trade: -27 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 14
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +483.95 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -125.72 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.89 × 122
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 17:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.31 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.29 16:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 04:37
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 09:42
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of 393 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 09:42
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ETH456oo
30 USD per month
97%
0
0
USD
2K
HKD
61
0%
211
38%
100%
1.92
4.59
HKD
26%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.