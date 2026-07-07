- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSD
|11
|AUDNZD
|8
|NZDCAD
|8
|EURNZD
|5
|GBPJPY
|4
|GBPCAD
|4
|NZDCHF
|4
|CADCHF
|4
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPAUD
|3
|CADJPY
|3
|GBPNZD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSD
|10
|AUDNZD
|1
|NZDCAD
|7
|EURNZD
|5
|GBPJPY
|5
|GBPCAD
|18
|NZDCHF
|-3
|CADCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|GBPCHF
|12
|EURAUD
|5
|GBPAUD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|GBPNZD
|2
|USDCHF
|7
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDCHF
|0
|EURCHF
|-1
|EURCAD
|-1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDJPY
|-1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSD
|1K
|AUDNZD
|143
|NZDCAD
|1.1K
|EURNZD
|855
|GBPJPY
|991
|GBPCAD
|2.5K
|NZDCHF
|-250
|CADCHF
|81
|NZDJPY
|211
|GBPCHF
|1K
|EURAUD
|818
|GBPAUD
|313
|CADJPY
|213
|GBPNZD
|433
|USDCHF
|600
|EURJPY
|154
|USDCAD
|137
|AUDCHF
|23
|EURCHF
|-21
|EURCAD
|-47
|AUDCAD
|206
|AUDJPY
|-165
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Giới thiệu Tín hiệu HOLY GRAIL No1
1. Chiến lược & Phong cách giao dịch:
-
Phương pháp: Giao dịch lướt sóng (Scalping) ngắn hạn, tối ưu hóa lợi nhuận trong ngày ( Trong 1 số trường hợp có thể kéo dài vài ngày)
-
Vận hành: Giao dịch thủ công (Manual Trading) 100%, dựa trên kinh nghiệm và phản ứng thị trường, không lạm dụng bot nhồi lệnh (Martingale).
-
Kiểm định: Hệ thống đã được thử nghiệm và vận hành ổn định trên tài khoản Live trong thời gian dài.
2. Mục tiêu Lợi nhuận & Quản trị Rủi ro:
-
Lợi nhuận mục tiêu: Kỳ vọng đạt từ 15% – 150%/tháng (tùy thuộc vào biến động và xu hướng của thị trường).
-
Quản lý rủi ro nghiêm ngặt: 100% các chiến lược đều được thiết lập Stop Loss (SL) rõ ràng cho từng lệnh.
-
Bảo vệ tài khoản: Tích hợp hệ thống phần mềm giám sát trên VPS 24/7. Tự động đóng toàn bộ trạng thái (Cắt lỗ tổng) nếu mức sụt giảm tài sản (Drawdown) chạm ngưỡng 40% để bảo vệ vốn trước các biến động bất ngờ của thị trường.
3. Hỗ trợ & Thảo luận:
-
Tham gia cộng đồng trao đổi và cập nhật thông tin tại Telegram: https://t.me/+XfdGR2XhMpthNmM1
Chúc các bạn giao dịch thành công và có nguồn thu nhập thụ động bền vững!
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Introducing the HOLY GRAIL No1 Trading Signal
This system is designed to achieve optimal market profits under strict trading standards:
1. Strategy & Trading Style:
-
Methodology: Short-term Scalping, optimizing intraday profits (in some market conditions, trades may be held for a few days).
-
Execution: 100% Manual Trading based on experience and market intuition; absolutely no reliance on dangerous grid or Martingale bots.
-
Track Record: The system has been thoroughly tested and has operated stably on Live accounts over a long-term period.
2. Profit Targets & Risk Management:
-
Target Profit: Expected returns of 15% – 150%/month (depending heavily on market volatility and trends).
-
Strict Risk Control: 100% of trades are executed with a predefined and clear Stop Loss (SL).
-
Account Protection: Integrated with a 24/7 VPS monitoring tool. It will automatically close all active positions (Hard Stop/Global Cut) if the maximum Equity Drawdown reaches 40%, safeguarding your capital against unexpected market shocks.
3. Support & Community:
-
Join our discussion and get the latest updates on Telegram: https://t.me/+XfdGR2XhMpthNmM1
Wish you all successful trading and a sustainable passive income stream!
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USD
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