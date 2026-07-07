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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / HOLY GRAIL No1
Dinh Manh Vu

HOLY GRAIL No1

Dinh Manh Vu
Dinh Manh Vu

Dinh Manh Vu

1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 15%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
79
Profit Trades:
49 (62.02%)
Loss Trades:
30 (37.97%)
Best trade:
7.64 USD
Worst trade:
-3.16 USD
Gross Profit:
106.63 USD (14 227 pips)
Gross Loss:
-31.38 USD (3 831 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (13.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.32 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.43
Trading activity:
74.39%
Max deposit load:
4.94%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
29
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
9.60
Long Trades:
29 (36.71%)
Short Trades:
50 (63.29%)
Profit Factor:
3.40
Expected Payoff:
0.95 USD
Average Profit:
2.18 USD
Average Loss:
-1.05 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-7.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.84 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
11.70%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7.84 USD (1.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.35% (7.84 USD)
By Equity:
11.35% (65.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSD 11
AUDNZD 8
NZDCAD 8
EURNZD 5
GBPJPY 4
GBPCAD 4
NZDCHF 4
CADCHF 4
NZDJPY 3
GBPCHF 3
EURAUD 3
GBPAUD 3
CADJPY 3
GBPNZD 2
USDCHF 2
EURJPY 2
USDCAD 2
AUDCHF 2
EURCHF 2
EURCAD 2
AUDCAD 1
AUDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSD 10
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 7
EURNZD 5
GBPJPY 5
GBPCAD 18
NZDCHF -3
CADCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
GBPCHF 12
EURAUD 5
GBPAUD 2
CADJPY 1
GBPNZD 2
USDCHF 7
EURJPY 1
USDCAD 1
AUDCHF 0
EURCHF -1
EURCAD -1
AUDCAD 1
AUDJPY -1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSD 1K
AUDNZD 143
NZDCAD 1.1K
EURNZD 855
GBPJPY 991
GBPCAD 2.5K
NZDCHF -250
CADCHF 81
NZDJPY 211
GBPCHF 1K
EURAUD 818
GBPAUD 313
CADJPY 213
GBPNZD 433
USDCHF 600
EURJPY 154
USDCAD 137
AUDCHF 23
EURCHF -21
EURCAD -47
AUDCAD 206
AUDJPY -165
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.64 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +13.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
3.50 × 16
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Giới thiệu Tín hiệu HOLY GRAIL No1

Hệ thống được xây dựng nhằm tìm kiếm lợi nhuận tối ưu từ thị trường với các tiêu chuẩn nghiêm ngặt:

1. Chiến lược & Phong cách giao dịch:

  • Phương pháp: Giao dịch lướt sóng (Scalping) ngắn hạn, tối ưu hóa lợi nhuận trong ngày ( Trong 1 số trường hợp có thể kéo dài vài ngày)

  • Vận hành: Giao dịch thủ công (Manual Trading) 100%, dựa trên kinh nghiệm và phản ứng thị trường, không lạm dụng bot nhồi lệnh (Martingale).

  • Kiểm định: Hệ thống đã được thử nghiệm và vận hành ổn định trên tài khoản Live trong thời gian dài.

2. Mục tiêu Lợi nhuận & Quản trị Rủi ro:

  • Lợi nhuận mục tiêu: Kỳ vọng đạt từ 15% – 150%/tháng (tùy thuộc vào biến động và xu hướng của thị trường).

  • Quản lý rủi ro nghiêm ngặt: 100% các chiến lược đều được thiết lập Stop Loss (SL) rõ ràng cho từng lệnh.

  • Bảo vệ tài khoản: Tích hợp hệ thống phần mềm giám sát trên VPS 24/7. Tự động đóng toàn bộ trạng thái (Cắt lỗ tổng) nếu mức sụt giảm tài sản (Drawdown) chạm ngưỡng 40% để bảo vệ vốn trước các biến động bất ngờ của thị trường.

3. Hỗ trợ & Thảo luận:

Chúc các bạn giao dịch thành công và có nguồn thu nhập thụ động bền vững!

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Introducing the HOLY GRAIL No1 Trading Signal

This system is designed to achieve optimal market profits under strict trading standards:

1. Strategy & Trading Style:

  • Methodology: Short-term Scalping, optimizing intraday profits (in some market conditions, trades may be held for a few days).

  • Execution: 100% Manual Trading based on experience and market intuition; absolutely no reliance on dangerous grid or Martingale bots.

  • Track Record: The system has been thoroughly tested and has operated stably on Live accounts over a long-term period.

2. Profit Targets & Risk Management:

  • Target Profit: Expected returns of 15% – 150%/month (depending heavily on market volatility and trends).

  • Strict Risk Control: 100% of trades are executed with a predefined and clear Stop Loss (SL).

  • Account Protection: Integrated with a 24/7 VPS monitoring tool. It will automatically close all active positions (Hard Stop/Global Cut) if the maximum Equity Drawdown reaches 40%, safeguarding your capital against unexpected market shocks.

3. Support & Community:

Wish you all successful trading and a sustainable passive income stream!


No reviews
2026.07.17 11:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 12:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.10 11:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 15:46
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.07 15:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.07 07:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 07:43
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 05:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.07 05:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 05:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HOLY GRAIL No1
30 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
575
USD
5
31%
79
62%
74%
3.39
0.95
USD
11%
1:500
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