The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 0.00 × 3 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real39 0.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 3.50 × 16 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor