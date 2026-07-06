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Henry Budi Kusuma

TCFX Avengers

Henry Budi Kusuma
Henry Budi Kusuma

Henry Budi Kusuma

0 reviews
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -7%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
482
Profit Trades:
299 (62.03%)
Loss Trades:
183 (37.97%)
Best trade:
844.99 USD
Worst trade:
-4 778.59 USD
Gross Profit:
14 539.26 USD (328 223 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 191.22 USD (362 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (742.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 204.36 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
49.80%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
210
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
304 (63.07%)
Short Trades:
178 (36.93%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-13.80 USD
Average Profit:
48.63 USD
Average Loss:
-115.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-876.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 778.59 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-6.91%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10 391.92 USD
Maximal:
11 205.55 USD (11.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.12% (11 207.95 USD)
By Equity:
5.02% (4 771.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 263
USDJPY 54
NDX 36
GBPUSD 29
USDCAD 22
EURUSD 22
EURGBP 18
AUDCAD 9
WS30 8
NZDCAD 8
GBPCAD 7
EURAUD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -8.8K
USDJPY 807
NDX -508
GBPUSD 18
USDCAD 408
EURUSD 112
EURGBP 119
AUDCAD 467
WS30 202
NZDCAD 167
GBPCAD 173
EURAUD 239
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -32K
USDJPY 6.8K
NDX -18K
GBPUSD -3.9K
USDCAD 3.4K
EURUSD 4.9K
EURGBP -898
AUDCAD 2.1K
WS30 409
NZDCAD 788
GBPCAD 791
EURAUD 1.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +844.99 USD
Worst trade: -4 779 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +742.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -876.90 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 14
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 16
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
Darwinex-Live
0.30 × 4467
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.64 × 179
FXOpen-MT5
0.75 × 4
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
Exness-MT5Real20
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.06 × 413
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.18 × 22
TickmillUK-Live
1.25 × 4
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.50 × 46
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.00 × 4
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.09 23:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.07 19:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 07:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.07 06:43
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.07 01:39
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.07 01:39
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.07 01:39
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.07 00:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 00:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 00:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.07 00:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.07 00:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TCFX Avengers
30 USD per month
-7%
0
0
USD
93K
USD
5
97%
482
62%
100%
0.68
-13.80
USD
11%
1:200
Copy

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