- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
482
Profit Trades:
299 (62.03%)
Loss Trades:
183 (37.97%)
Best trade:
844.99 USD
Worst trade:
-4 778.59 USD
Gross Profit:
14 539.26 USD (328 223 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 191.22 USD (362 863 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (742.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 204.36 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
49.80%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
210
Avg holding time:
19 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.59
Long Trades:
304 (63.07%)
Short Trades:
178 (36.93%)
Profit Factor:
0.69
Expected Payoff:
-13.80 USD
Average Profit:
48.63 USD
Average Loss:
-115.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-876.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 778.59 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-6.91%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10 391.92 USD
Maximal:
11 205.55 USD (11.12%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.12% (11 207.95 USD)
By Equity:
5.02% (4 771.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|263
|USDJPY
|54
|NDX
|36
|GBPUSD
|29
|USDCAD
|22
|EURUSD
|22
|EURGBP
|18
|AUDCAD
|9
|WS30
|8
|NZDCAD
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|EURAUD
|6
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-8.8K
|USDJPY
|807
|NDX
|-508
|GBPUSD
|18
|USDCAD
|408
|EURUSD
|112
|EURGBP
|119
|AUDCAD
|467
|WS30
|202
|NZDCAD
|167
|GBPCAD
|173
|EURAUD
|239
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-32K
|USDJPY
|6.8K
|NDX
|-18K
|GBPUSD
|-3.9K
|USDCAD
|3.4K
|EURUSD
|4.9K
|EURGBP
|-898
|AUDCAD
|2.1K
|WS30
|409
|NZDCAD
|788
|GBPCAD
|791
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +844.99 USD
Worst trade: -4 779 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +742.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -876.90 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 14
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 16
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.30 × 4467
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.64 × 179
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.75 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.06 × 413
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.18 × 22
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.50 × 46
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.00 × 4
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-7%
0
0
USD
USD
93K
USD
USD
5
97%
482
62%
100%
0.68
-13.80
USD
USD
11%
1:200