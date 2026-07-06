



Focused on capturing intraday volatility, this fully automated algorithm eliminates emotional interference. The strategy prioritizes a high win rate, strictly controls per-trade drawdowns, and pursues compound growth. With real-time risk monitoring and hard stop-losses on every trade, it is ideal for medium-term investors seeking steady growth.





Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please assess your risk tolerance before following.

TradeFx | Intraday Algo Trading