- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
96 (60.75%)
Loss Trades:
62 (39.24%)
Best trade:
89.78 USD
Worst trade:
-87.09 USD
Gross Profit:
2 058.42 USD (203 060 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 200.84 USD (117 113 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (163.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
163.86 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
35.55%
Max deposit load:
12.72%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.50
Long Trades:
76 (48.10%)
Short Trades:
82 (51.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
5.43 USD
Average Profit:
21.44 USD
Average Loss:
-19.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-78.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
45.64%
Annual Forecast:
553.73%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
114.41 USD (21.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.19% (114.37 USD)
By Equity:
7.16% (40.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|158
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|858
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|86K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +89.78 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +163.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -78.43 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
TradeFx | Intraday Algo Trading
Focused on capturing intraday volatility, this fully automated algorithm eliminates emotional interference. The strategy prioritizes a high win rate, strictly controls per-trade drawdowns, and pursues compound growth. With real-time risk monitoring and hard stop-losses on every trade, it is ideal for medium-term investors seeking steady growth.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please assess your risk tolerance before following.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
651%
11
22K
USD
USD
618
USD
USD
16
53%
158
60%
36%
1.71
5.43
USD
USD
30%
1:100