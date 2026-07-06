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Jiawen Zeng

Tradefx

Jiawen Zeng
Jiawen Zeng

Jiawen Zeng

0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
11 / 22K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 651%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
158
Profit Trades:
96 (60.75%)
Loss Trades:
62 (39.24%)
Best trade:
89.78 USD
Worst trade:
-87.09 USD
Gross Profit:
2 058.42 USD (203 060 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 200.84 USD (117 113 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (163.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
163.86 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
35.55%
Max deposit load:
12.72%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.50
Long Trades:
76 (48.10%)
Short Trades:
82 (51.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
5.43 USD
Average Profit:
21.44 USD
Average Loss:
-19.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-78.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-87.09 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
45.64%
Annual Forecast:
553.73%
Algo trading:
53%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
114.41 USD (21.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.19% (114.37 USD)
By Equity:
7.16% (40.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 158
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 858
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 86K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +89.78 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +163.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -78.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
TradeFx | Intraday Algo Trading

Focused on capturing intraday volatility, this fully automated algorithm eliminates emotional interference. The strategy prioritizes a high win rate, strictly controls per-trade drawdowns, and pursues compound growth. With real-time risk monitoring and hard stop-losses on every trade, it is ideal for medium-term investors seeking steady growth.

   Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please assess your risk tolerance before following.
No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.04 16:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.31 18:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.27 00:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 15:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tradefx
30 USD per month
651%
11
22K
USD
618
USD
16
53%
158
60%
36%
1.71
5.43
USD
30%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.