Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
41 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
13.43 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
506.94 USD (258 434 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (506.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
506.94 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
12.83
Trading activity:
98.41%
Max deposit load:
10.83%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
23 (56.10%)
Short Trades:
18 (43.90%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
12.36 USD
Average Profit:
12.36 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
24.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
42.81% (1 068.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|41
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|507
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|258K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.43 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +506.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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