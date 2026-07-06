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Yung Pak So

FP Markets 02

Yung Pak So
Yung Pak So

Yung Pak So

0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 25%
FPMarketsSC-Live
1:500

Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves.

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
41
Profit Trades:
41 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
13.43 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
506.94 USD (258 434 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (506.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
506.94 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
12.83
Trading activity:
98.41%
Max deposit load:
10.83%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
23 (56.10%)
Short Trades:
18 (43.90%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
12.36 USD
Average Profit:
12.36 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
24.54%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
42.81% (1 068.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 507
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 258K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.43 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +506.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMarketsSC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.04 15:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 13:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.17 04:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 15:46
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.07 15:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.07 14:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.07 14:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.06 11:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 11:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 11:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.06 11:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 11:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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