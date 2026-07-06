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Alexandru Botezatu

GoldScalperStrategy

Alexandru Botezatu
Alexandru Botezatu

Alexandru Botezatu

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 63%
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
91 (70.54%)
Loss Trades:
38 (29.46%)
Best trade:
313.92 USD
Worst trade:
-254.20 USD
Gross Profit:
3 270.07 USD (50 715 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 396.76 USD (30 385 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (761.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
761.42 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
5.53%
Max deposit load:
3.39%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.21
Long Trades:
58 (44.96%)
Short Trades:
71 (55.04%)
Profit Factor:
2.34
Expected Payoff:
14.52 USD
Average Profit:
35.93 USD
Average Loss:
-36.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-218.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-299.90 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
10.14%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
164.18 USD
Maximal:
301.58 USD (9.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.60% (301.30 USD)
By Equity:
9.68% (433.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 129
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 1.9K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 20K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +313.92 USD
Worst trade: -254 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +761.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -218.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FxPro-MT5 Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 18:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 06:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 12:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 10:29
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:1500 - 1:37888
2026.07.06 10:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldScalperStrategy
30 USD per month
63%
0
0
USD
685
USD
9
79%
129
70%
6%
2.34
14.52
USD
10%
1:500
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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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