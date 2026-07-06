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Zhu He Li

Zhangtailai 8019639 xionzhuang 152507USD

Zhu He Li
Zhu He Li

Zhu He Li

爱好交易，有10 年成功经验。经验丰富的交易专家，专注于为跟单用户创造稳健收益。
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 624%
StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 456
Profit Trades:
6 601 (63.13%)
Loss Trades:
3 855 (36.87%)
Best trade:
43 077.81 USD
Worst trade:
-35 113.15 USD
Gross Profit:
2 114 642.02 USD (2 375 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 475 232.68 USD (2 107 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (2 061.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53 776.14 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
24.69%
Max deposit load:
5.21%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.00
Long Trades:
6 162 (58.93%)
Short Trades:
4 294 (41.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
61.15 USD
Average Profit:
320.35 USD
Average Loss:
-382.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-615.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38 561.69 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
28.01%
Annual Forecast:
339.85%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 397.33 USD
Maximal:
49 197.34 USD (10.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.64% (49 173.31 USD)
By Equity:
0.82% (1 300.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 10031
NAS100.n 289
XAGUSD.n 106
US30.n 29
BTCUSD.n 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.n 640K
NAS100.n -642
XAGUSD.n 459
US30.n -881
BTCUSD.n -1
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.n 288K
NAS100.n -3.3K
XAGUSD.n -52
US30.n -14K
BTCUSD.n -2.5K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +43 077.81 USD
Worst trade: -35 113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 061.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -615.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

My signal
No reviews
2026.07.06 08:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zhangtailai 8019639 xionzhuang 152507USD
100 USD per month
624%
0
0
USD
170K
USD
31
1%
10 456
63%
25%
1.43
61.15
USD
11%
1:200
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