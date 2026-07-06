- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10 456
Profit Trades:
6 601 (63.13%)
Loss Trades:
3 855 (36.87%)
Best trade:
43 077.81 USD
Worst trade:
-35 113.15 USD
Gross Profit:
2 114 642.02 USD (2 375 613 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 475 232.68 USD (2 107 565 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (2 061.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53 776.14 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
24.69%
Max deposit load:
5.21%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
88
Avg holding time:
37 minutes
Recovery Factor:
13.00
Long Trades:
6 162 (58.93%)
Short Trades:
4 294 (41.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.43
Expected Payoff:
61.15 USD
Average Profit:
320.35 USD
Average Loss:
-382.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
22 (-615.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-38 561.69 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
28.01%
Annual Forecast:
339.85%
Algo trading:
1%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 397.33 USD
Maximal:
49 197.34 USD (10.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.64% (49 173.31 USD)
By Equity:
0.82% (1 300.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.n
|10031
|NAS100.n
|289
|XAGUSD.n
|106
|US30.n
|29
|BTCUSD.n
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.n
|640K
|NAS100.n
|-642
|XAGUSD.n
|459
|US30.n
|-881
|BTCUSD.n
|-1
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.n
|288K
|NAS100.n
|-3.3K
|XAGUSD.n
|-52
|US30.n
|-14K
|BTCUSD.n
|-2.5K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +43 077.81 USD
Worst trade: -35 113 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 061.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -615.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "StarBridgeCapitalGroup-MT5-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
624%
0
0
USD
USD
170K
USD
USD
31
1%
10 456
63%
25%
1.43
61.15
USD
USD
11%
1:200