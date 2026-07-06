- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100.s
|115
|XAUUSD.s
|44
|UKOUSD.s
|3
|XAUAUD.s
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100.s
|468
|XAUUSD.s
|-406
|UKOUSD.s
|-31
|XAUAUD.s
|1
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100.s
|70K
|XAUUSD.s
|695
|UKOUSD.s
|-447
|XAUAUD.s
|15
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
ThriveInMarkets – Nasdaq Focused Day Trading
Manual trading focused mainly on NAS100 (Nasdaq 100).
Strategy style:
- Short-term directional trades on Nasdaq
- Mostly intraday (average holding time usually under 30–40 minutes)
- Mix of momentum and mean-reversion setups depending on market conditions
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
- Strict risk management with low deposit load (usually under 6%)
Requirements for subscribers:
- Broker leverage 1:100 or higher
- Minimum account balance 2,000 USD / UST
Risk profile:
- Maximum drawdown so far: ~48%
- Profit factor is moderate
- Win rate around 57%
- Suitable for traders who can tolerate higher volatility and drawdowns in exchange for active Nasdaq trading
Important notes:
- Best results when copied on Bybit MT5 (same symbols and pricing)
- On other brokers you may experience slippage due to different price feeds
- This is a discretionary (manual) strategy, not an EA
Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. The signal provider is not responsible for any losses incurred by subscribers.
USD
UST
UST