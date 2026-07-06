ThriveInMarkets – Nasdaq Focused Day Trading

Manual trading focused mainly on NAS100 (Nasdaq 100).

Strategy style:

Short-term directional trades on Nasdaq

Mostly intraday (average holding time usually under 30–40 minutes)

Mix of momentum and mean-reversion setups depending on market conditions

No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

Strict risk management with low deposit load (usually under 6%)

Requirements for subscribers:

Broker leverage 1:100 or higher

Minimum account balance 2,000 USD / UST

Risk profile:

Maximum drawdown so far: ~48%

Profit factor is moderate

Win rate around 57%

Suitable for traders who can tolerate higher volatility and drawdowns in exchange for active Nasdaq trading

Important notes:

Best results when copied on Bybit MT5 (same symbols and pricing)

(same symbols and pricing) On other brokers you may experience slippage due to different price feeds

This is a discretionary (manual) strategy, not an EA

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. The signal provider is not responsible for any losses incurred by subscribers.