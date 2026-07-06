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Stephanos Massouras

ThriveInMarkets

Stephanos Massouras
Stephanos Massouras

Stephanos Massouras

5 (4)
1 product 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
Bybit-Live-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
163
Profit Trades:
88 (53.98%)
Loss Trades:
75 (46.01%)
Best trade:
148.79 UST
Worst trade:
-173.70 UST
Gross Profit:
4 015.07 UST (366 787 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 983.03 UST (296 336 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (117.65 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
465.18 UST (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
2.33%
Max deposit load:
5.39%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
21 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.03
Long Trades:
60 (36.81%)
Short Trades:
103 (63.19%)
Profit Factor:
1.01
Expected Payoff:
0.20 UST
Average Profit:
45.63 UST
Average Loss:
-53.11 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-310.35 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-416.99 UST (5)
Monthly growth:
-11.52%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
936.14 UST
Maximal:
1 015.78 UST (48.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.61% (1 015.78 UST)
By Equity:
4.35% (98.55 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100.s 115
XAUUSD.s 44
UKOUSD.s 3
XAUAUD.s 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100.s 468
XAUUSD.s -406
UKOUSD.s -31
XAUAUD.s 1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100.s 70K
XAUUSD.s 695
UKOUSD.s -447
XAUAUD.s 15
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +148.79 UST
Worst trade: -174 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +117.65 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -310.35 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

ThriveInMarkets – Nasdaq Focused Day Trading

Manual trading focused mainly on NAS100 (Nasdaq 100).

Strategy style:

  • Short-term directional trades on Nasdaq
  • Mostly intraday (average holding time usually under 30–40 minutes)
  • Mix of momentum and mean-reversion setups depending on market conditions
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down
  • Strict risk management with low deposit load (usually under 6%)

Requirements for subscribers:

  • Broker leverage 1:100 or higher
  • Minimum account balance 2,000 USD / UST

Risk profile:

  • Maximum drawdown so far: ~48%
  • Profit factor is moderate
  • Win rate around 57%
  • Suitable for traders who can tolerate higher volatility and drawdowns in exchange for active Nasdaq trading

Important notes:

  • Best results when copied on Bybit MT5 (same symbols and pricing)
  • On other brokers you may experience slippage due to different price feeds
  • This is a discretionary (manual) strategy, not an EA

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. The signal provider is not responsible for any losses incurred by subscribers.


No reviews
2026.07.22 18:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 08:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.16 13:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 06:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 06:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 06:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ThriveInMarkets
50 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
2K
UST
12
0%
163
53%
2%
1.00
0.20
UST
49%
1:500
Copy

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