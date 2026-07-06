- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
21
Profit Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Loss Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Best trade:
50.35 USD
Worst trade:
-77.09 USD
Gross Profit:
210.80 USD (18 278 pips)
Gross Loss:
-312.84 USD (24 990 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
4 (100.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
100.47 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
13.39%
Max deposit load:
5.65%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.47
Long Trades:
9 (42.86%)
Short Trades:
12 (57.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.67
Expected Payoff:
-4.86 USD
Average Profit:
17.57 USD
Average Loss:
-34.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-141.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-141.23 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-19.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
137.48 USD
Maximal:
219.11 USD (57.41%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.31% (219.05 USD)
By Equity:
12.39% (47.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-102
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-6.7K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +50.35 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +100.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -141.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
-24%
0
0
USD
USD
747
USD
USD
5
100%
21
57%
13%
0.67
-4.86
USD
USD
43%
1:500