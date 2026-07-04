- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
77 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
14 (15.38%)
Best trade:
91.18 USD
Worst trade:
-270.97 USD
Gross Profit:
1 263.35 USD (55 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-848.18 USD (29 749 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (816.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
816.87 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
23.73%
Max deposit load:
8.58%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.59
Long Trades:
22 (24.18%)
Short Trades:
69 (75.82%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
4.56 USD
Average Profit:
16.41 USD
Average Loss:
-60.58 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-690.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-690.06 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-17.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
698.80 USD (32.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.44% (698.80 USD)
By Equity:
26.65% (573.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|91
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|415
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +91.18 USD
Worst trade: -271 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +816.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -690.06 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MohicansMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Fangqingping Mohicansmarkets-live
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
38%
0
0
USD
USD
1.5K
USD
USD
8
0%
91
84%
24%
1.48
4.56
USD
USD
32%
1:200