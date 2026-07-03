- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
89
Profit Trades:
33 (37.07%)
Loss Trades:
56 (62.92%)
Best trade:
158.65 USD
Worst trade:
-42.84 USD
Gross Profit:
1 267.03 USD (122 962 pips)
Gross Loss:
-971.42 USD (85 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (193.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
436.95 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
21.08%
Max deposit load:
2.43%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.81
Long Trades:
28 (31.46%)
Short Trades:
61 (68.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
3.32 USD
Average Profit:
38.39 USD
Average Loss:
-17.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-227.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-227.03 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
3.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
210.69 USD
Maximal:
363.79 USD (25.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.22% (362.85 USD)
By Equity:
6.33% (73.12 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|89
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|296
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +158.65 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +193.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -227.03 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AUSCommercial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Gold Trend Trading Strategy
Approx. 1 trading opportunity per day;
Stop-loss is mandatory for every order;
Risk capital per trade: Account Balance × (1% ~ 3%);
Long-term win rate: 30% ~ 40%;
Average risk-reward ratio: ≥ 3:1;
Close each trade independently; no position pyramiding, no holding losing orders.
Minimum Requirements & Recommendations
Recommended Brokers: Any broker offering ECN / RAW / low-spread accounts.
Instrument Code: XAUUSD (Gold Spot)
Minimum Initial Deposit: USD 1,000
Recommended Deposit: USD 1,000 or higher
Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
VPS: Mandatory to ensure uninterrupted 24/5 operation.
Disclaimer
Forex and CFD trading carry substantial risks and are not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
This EA is elaborately engineered to target sustainable profits via rigorous risk management, rather than an inflated win rate. While balancing win rate and risk-reward ratio, trading inherently entails risks, and trading losses may occur.
Traders new to automated trading are strongly advised to test this EA on a demo account before deploying real funds.
This EA is designed to identify high-probability trading setups instead of placing trades nonstop. Trading frequency naturally fluctuates with market conditions. Multiple trades may trigger on certain days, while only a handful or zero trades may occur on others.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
40%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
12
98%
89
37%
21%
1.30
3.32
USD
USD
29%
1:500