Gold Trend Trading Strategy

Approx. 1 trading opportunity per day;

Stop-loss is mandatory for every order;

Risk capital per trade: Account Balance × (1% ~ 3%);

Long-term win rate: 30% ~ 40%;

Average risk-reward ratio: ≥ 3:1;

Close each trade independently; no position pyramiding, no holding losing orders.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

Recommended Brokers: Any broker offering ECN / RAW / low-spread accounts.

Instrument Code: XAUUSD (Gold Spot)

Minimum Initial Deposit: USD 1,000

Recommended Deposit: USD 1,000 or higher

Minimum Leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)

VPS: Mandatory to ensure uninterrupted 24/5 operation.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carry substantial risks and are not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

This EA is elaborately engineered to target sustainable profits via rigorous risk management, rather than an inflated win rate. While balancing win rate and risk-reward ratio, trading inherently entails risks, and trading losses may occur.

Traders new to automated trading are strongly advised to test this EA on a demo account before deploying real funds.

This EA is designed to identify high-probability trading setups instead of placing trades nonstop. Trading frequency naturally fluctuates with market conditions. Multiple trades may trigger on certain days, while only a handful or zero trades may occur on others.