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Uttam Kumar Nandeibam

Osloma Star Grid Mode

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam
Uttam Kumar Nandeibam

Uttam Kumar Nandeibam

3.5 (17)
Computer Engineer & full-time Trader since 2018.

Youtube Link: https://www.youtube.com/@OslomaFx
1 product 5 signals 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 42%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
68 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
15 (18.07%)
Best trade:
14.04 USD
Worst trade:
-5.95 USD
Gross Profit:
250.29 USD (25 267 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.54 USD (3 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (76.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.45 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
1.54%
Max deposit load:
14.00%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
17.46
Long Trades:
61 (73.49%)
Short Trades:
22 (26.51%)
Profit Factor:
6.17
Expected Payoff:
2.53 USD
Average Profit:
3.68 USD
Average Loss:
-2.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-11.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.85 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
29.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
12.01 USD (1.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.98% (12.01 USD)
By Equity:
13.57% (83.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 210
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 22K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14.04 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
17.33 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Osloma Star is a trading bot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-timeframe zone-detection model to identify high-probability trade setups by aligning market structure across different timeframes. The system is built to focus on selective entries, basket-based trade management, and defined risk control rather than taking frequent random trades.


No reviews
2026.07.15 21:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.03 14:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.03 14:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Osloma Star Grid Mode
49 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
710
USD
7
100%
83
81%
2%
6.17
2.53
USD
14%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.