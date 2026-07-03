- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
68 (81.92%)
Loss Trades:
15 (18.07%)
Best trade:
14.04 USD
Worst trade:
-5.95 USD
Gross Profit:
250.29 USD (25 267 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40.54 USD (3 653 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (76.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
76.45 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
1.54%
Max deposit load:
14.00%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
26 minutes
Recovery Factor:
17.46
Long Trades:
61 (73.49%)
Short Trades:
22 (26.51%)
Profit Factor:
6.17
Expected Payoff:
2.53 USD
Average Profit:
3.68 USD
Average Loss:
-2.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-11.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11.85 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
29.41%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
12.01 USD (1.98%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.98% (12.01 USD)
By Equity:
13.57% (83.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|83
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|210
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|22K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14.04 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Osloma Star is a trading bot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-timeframe zone-detection model to identify high-probability trade setups by aligning market structure across different timeframes. The system is built to focus on selective entries, basket-based trade management, and defined risk control rather than taking frequent random trades.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
USD
710
USD
USD
7
100%
83
81%
2%
6.17
2.53
USD
USD
14%
1:500