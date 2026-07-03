- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
42 (71.18%)
Loss Trades:
17 (28.81%)
Best trade:
7.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-11.83 EUR
Gross Profit:
95.43 EUR (4 035 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.53 EUR (2 384 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.63 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
11.97%
Max deposit load:
74.47%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
23 (38.98%)
Short Trades:
36 (61.02%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-0.51 EUR
Average Profit:
2.27 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.38 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-22.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.96 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
-37.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.73 EUR
Maximal:
73.28 EUR (60.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.20% (73.28 EUR)
By Equity:
15.16% (15.47 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|25
|USDCHF
|10
|USDCAD
|9
|GBPUSD
|7
|AUDUSD
|4
|USDJPY
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-3
|USDCHF
|-3
|USDCAD
|-7
|GBPUSD
|10
|AUDUSD
|-2
|USDJPY
|-17
|NZDUSD
|-11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|951
|USDCHF
|472
|USDCAD
|262
|GBPUSD
|560
|AUDUSD
|16
|USDJPY
|-378
|NZDUSD
|-232
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7.36 EUR
Worst trade: -12 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.63 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.96 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
|0.09 × 261
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.17 × 60
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.26 × 66
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|0.50 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.75 × 20
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|2.23 × 2600
|
RoboForex-Pro-5
|2.76 × 6614
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|2.94 × 3242
|
VantageInternational-Live 9
|3.32 × 178
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-30%
0
0
USD
USD
70
EUR
EUR
6
100%
59
71%
12%
0.76
-0.51
EUR
EUR
60%
1:500