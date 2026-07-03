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sandro chirivi

EURUSD NY Fib Scalper

sandro chirivi
sandro chirivi

sandro chirivi

0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -30%
RoboForex-Pro-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
59
Profit Trades:
42 (71.18%)
Loss Trades:
17 (28.81%)
Best trade:
7.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-11.83 EUR
Gross Profit:
95.43 EUR (4 035 pips)
Gross Loss:
-125.53 EUR (2 384 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (21.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.63 EUR (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.07
Trading activity:
11.97%
Max deposit load:
74.47%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
32
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
23 (38.98%)
Short Trades:
36 (61.02%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-0.51 EUR
Average Profit:
2.27 EUR
Average Loss:
-7.38 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-22.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-22.96 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
-37.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
51.73 EUR
Maximal:
73.28 EUR (60.29%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
60.20% (73.28 EUR)
By Equity:
15.16% (15.47 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 25
USDCHF 10
USDCAD 9
GBPUSD 7
AUDUSD 4
USDJPY 2
NZDUSD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -3
USDCHF -3
USDCAD -7
GBPUSD 10
AUDUSD -2
USDJPY -17
NZDUSD -11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 951
USDCHF 472
USDCAD 262
GBPUSD 560
AUDUSD 16
USDJPY -378
NZDUSD -232
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.36 EUR
Worst trade: -12 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.63 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.96 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server
0.09 × 261
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.17 × 60
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.26 × 66
RoboForex-Pro-3
0.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real6
0.75 × 20
RoboForex-Pro-4
2.23 × 2600
RoboForex-Pro-5
2.76 × 6614
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.94 × 3242
VantageInternational-Live 9
3.32 × 178
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 00:52
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.28 15:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.27 17:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 15:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 21:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.02 21:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.02 21:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
EURUSD NY Fib Scalper
30 USD per month
-30%
0
0
USD
70
EUR
6
100%
59
71%
12%
0.76
-0.51
EUR
60%
1:500
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