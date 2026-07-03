The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT4 Real Server 0.09 × 261 ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server 0.17 × 60 RoboForex-ProCent-5 0.26 × 66 RoboForex-Pro-3 0.50 × 2 OctaFX-Real6 0.75 × 20 RoboForex-Pro-4 2.23 × 2600 RoboForex-Pro-5 2.76 × 6614 RoboForex-Pro-6 2.94 × 3242 VantageInternational-Live 9 3.32 × 178 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor