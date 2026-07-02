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Hashimoto Takuma

AI Trader USDJPY

Hashimoto Takuma
Hashimoto Takuma

Hashimoto Takuma

4.4 (7)
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1 product 2 signals 7 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 29%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live17
1:100
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
33
Profit Trades:
21 (63.63%)
Loss Trades:
12 (36.36%)
Best trade:
15.23 USD
Worst trade:
-14.80 USD
Gross Profit:
139.91 USD (19 256 pips)
Gross Loss:
-103.46 USD (14 990 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (78.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
78.13 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.18
Trading activity:
92.43%
Max deposit load:
29.03%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.72
Long Trades:
20 (60.61%)
Short Trades:
13 (39.39%)
Profit Factor:
1.35
Expected Payoff:
1.10 USD
Average Profit:
6.66 USD
Average Loss:
-8.62 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-50.59 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-50.59 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
18.54%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
50.95 USD (23.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.43% (50.89 USD)
By Equity:
17.09% (37.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYb 33
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYb 37
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYb 4.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.23 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +78.13 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.59 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.06 12:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.05 07:54
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.03 02:03
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.03 02:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.31 20:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.31 18:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 17:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.31 09:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 03:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 11:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 11:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 11:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 10:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.30 10:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.30 10:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 11:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.06 02:05
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.06 02:05
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AI Trader USDJPY
30 USD per month
29%
0
0
USD
166
USD
5
75%
33
63%
92%
1.35
1.10
USD
23%
1:100
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