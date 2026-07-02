- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
269
Profit Trades:
183 (68.02%)
Loss Trades:
86 (31.97%)
Best trade:
26.81 USD
Worst trade:
-33.04 USD
Gross Profit:
792.89 USD (76 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-631.18 USD (48 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (98.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.75 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
21.47%
Max deposit load:
6.79%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.77
Long Trades:
168 (62.45%)
Short Trades:
101 (37.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
4.33 USD
Average Loss:
-7.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-17.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.83 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.72%
Annual Forecast:
34.80%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.60 USD
Maximal:
91.18 USD (8.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.82% (91.18 USD)
By Equity:
5.71% (74.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|161
|EURUSD
|80
|AUDNZD
|14
|GBPUSD
|12
|AUDUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|108
|EURUSD
|89
|AUDNZD
|-46
|GBPUSD
|11
|AUDUSD
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|EURUSD
|9K
|AUDNZD
|-2.3K
|GBPUSD
|1.2K
|AUDUSD
|43
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.81 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.75 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.25 × 8
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.41 × 188
|
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
|0.41 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.52 × 60
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.57 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.72 × 1007
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.74 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.75 × 4
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.79 × 546
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.82 × 234
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.82 × 2863
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.83 × 385
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.84 × 250
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
19
36%
269
68%
21%
1.25
0.60
USD
USD
9%
1:200