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Cheng Zhuang

Ythj

Cheng Zhuang
Cheng Zhuang

Cheng Zhuang

Confidence can expand very high, but the horizon is limited by the times. Fortunately, truth can transcend the times
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
Tickmill-Live10
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
269
Profit Trades:
183 (68.02%)
Loss Trades:
86 (31.97%)
Best trade:
26.81 USD
Worst trade:
-33.04 USD
Gross Profit:
792.89 USD (76 761 pips)
Gross Loss:
-631.18 USD (48 577 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (98.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
98.75 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
21.47%
Max deposit load:
6.79%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.77
Long Trades:
168 (62.45%)
Short Trades:
101 (37.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
0.60 USD
Average Profit:
4.33 USD
Average Loss:
-7.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-17.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.83 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.72%
Annual Forecast:
34.80%
Algo trading:
36%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.60 USD
Maximal:
91.18 USD (8.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.82% (91.18 USD)
By Equity:
5.71% (74.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 161
EURUSD 80
AUDNZD 14
GBPUSD 12
AUDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 108
EURUSD 89
AUDNZD -46
GBPUSD 11
AUDUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 20K
EURUSD 9K
AUDNZD -2.3K
GBPUSD 1.2K
AUDUSD 43
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.81 USD
Worst trade: -33 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.25 × 8
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.41 × 188
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.41 × 17
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
Axi-US07-Live
0.57 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live05
0.72 × 1007
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.74 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.75 × 4
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.79 × 546
Tickmill-Live04
0.82 × 234
Tickmill-Live10
0.82 × 2863
Tickmill-Live08
0.83 × 385
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.84 × 250
151 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.02 15:47
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Ythj
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
19
36%
269
68%
21%
1.25
0.60
USD
9%
1:200
Copy

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