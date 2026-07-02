The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 1 EquitiGroup-Live 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 18 0.00 × 1 SwitchMarkets-Real 0.00 × 2 LiteFinance-ECN2.com 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-Prime 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-Live17 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real9 0.00 × 1 Axi-US03-Demo 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.25 × 8 FPMarketsLLC-Live2 0.33 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live20 0.41 × 188 BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live 0.41 × 17 Aglobe-Live-1 0.52 × 60 Axi-US07-Live 0.57 × 7 Tickmill-Live 0.67 × 3 Tickmill-Live05 0.72 × 1007 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.74 × 91 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.75 × 4 TMGM.TradeMax-Live10 0.75 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.79 × 546 Tickmill-Live04 0.82 × 234 Tickmill-Live10 0.82 × 2863 Tickmill-Live08 0.83 × 385 TMGM.TradeMax-Live4 0.84 × 250 151 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor