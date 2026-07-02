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Quan Hui Guo

HedGinG GACJ C

Quan Hui Guo
Quan Hui Guo

Quan Hui Guo

本人是一个自由交易员，欢迎指导。
2 topics
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 331%
ECMarkets-Live05
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
608
Profit Trades:
362 (59.53%)
Loss Trades:
246 (40.46%)
Best trade:
32.37 USD
Worst trade:
-29.35 USD
Gross Profit:
1 776.13 USD (167 554 pips)
Gross Loss:
-955.79 USD (119 624 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (38.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.33 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
96.26%
Max deposit load:
12.83%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
17.46
Long Trades:
316 (51.97%)
Short Trades:
292 (48.03%)
Profit Factor:
1.86
Expected Payoff:
1.35 USD
Average Profit:
4.91 USD
Average Loss:
-3.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-15.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.91 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
24.67%
Annual Forecast:
299.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
46.98 USD (3.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.75% (46.98 USD)
By Equity:
41.36% (478.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CHFJPY 317
GBPAUD 291
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY 529
GBPAUD 292
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY 43K
GBPAUD 5.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +32.37 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.07 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ECMarkets-Live05" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoMarkets-Real 10
1.94 × 79
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
投资有风险，入市须谨慎！
No reviews
2026.07.19 22:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.19 21:05
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 10:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.15 16:59
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 14:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.13 22:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 20:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 17:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 09:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.12 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.10 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 14:23
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 22:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 21:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 22:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 21:51
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 18:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 17:49
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 15:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HedGinG GACJ C
30 USD per month
331%
0
0
USD
820
USD
20
100%
608
59%
96%
1.85
1.35
USD
41%
1:500
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