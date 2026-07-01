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Hadi Christian

Thunderbolt Classic

Hadi Christian
Hadi Christian

Hadi Christian

0 reviews
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -8%
Upcomers-Server
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
76
Profit Trades:
18 (23.68%)
Loss Trades:
58 (76.32%)
Best trade:
503.76 USD
Worst trade:
-8 725.20 USD
Gross Profit:
2 852.18 USD (15 803 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 786.32 USD (53 033 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (840.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
840.73 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.22
Trading activity:
57.01%
Max deposit load:
22.48%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
24 hours
Recovery Factor:
-1.00
Long Trades:
54 (71.05%)
Short Trades:
22 (28.95%)
Profit Factor:
0.14
Expected Payoff:
-222.82 USD
Average Profit:
158.45 USD
Average Loss:
-341.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
18 (-12 201.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 201.71 USD (18)
Monthly growth:
-7.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16 934.14 USD
Maximal:
17 004.60 USD (8.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.51% (17 021.50 USD)
By Equity:
1.82% (3 520.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 45
NZDJPY 10
EURCAD 10
CADCHF 5
EURUSD 5
NZDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -15K
NZDJPY 975
EURCAD -1.4K
CADCHF -725
EURUSD -90
NZDCHF -319
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -37K
NZDJPY 2.4K
EURCAD -2.4K
CADCHF -342
EURUSD 10
NZDCHF -158
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +503.76 USD
Worst trade: -8 725 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 18
Maximal consecutive profit: +840.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12 201.71 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Upcomers-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.08 04:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.02 09:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.02 09:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.02 08:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.02 08:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.02 07:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.02 07:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.01 19:34
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 19:34
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 19:34
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.01 19:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 19:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Thunderbolt Classic
30 USD per month
-8%
0
0
USD
183K
USD
4
100%
76
23%
57%
0.14
-222.82
USD
9%
1:100
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