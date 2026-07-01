- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
272
Profit Trades:
226 (83.08%)
Loss Trades:
46 (16.91%)
Best trade:
44.35 EUR
Worst trade:
-91.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 166.97 EUR (117 308 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 218.99 EUR (108 323 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (216.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
216.81 EUR (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
26.43%
Max deposit load:
2.20%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
86 (31.62%)
Short Trades:
186 (68.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.19 EUR
Average Profit:
5.16 EUR
Average Loss:
-26.50 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-171.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-291.12 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
-8.11%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
55.58 EUR
Maximal:
612.89 EUR (11.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.03% (612.75 EUR)
By Equity:
4.75% (257.12 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|272
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-59
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|9K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +44.35 EUR
Worst trade: -92 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +216.81 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -171.56 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
We are trading with an EA on a breakout system. Around high-impact news, we pause to keep risk as low as possible.
copytrading with roboforex:
https://t.me/ApexEaCopytrading
copytrading with roboforex:
https://t.me/ApexEaCopytrading
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
4.3K
EUR
EUR
6
86%
272
83%
26%
0.95
-0.19
EUR
EUR
11%
1:500