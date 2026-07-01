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Melvin Brouwer

Apex EA

Melvin Brouwer
Melvin Brouwer

Melvin Brouwer

1 topic
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
272
Profit Trades:
226 (83.08%)
Loss Trades:
46 (16.91%)
Best trade:
44.35 EUR
Worst trade:
-91.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 166.97 EUR (117 308 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 218.99 EUR (108 323 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (216.81 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
216.81 EUR (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
26.43%
Max deposit load:
2.20%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
86 (31.62%)
Short Trades:
186 (68.38%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.19 EUR
Average Profit:
5.16 EUR
Average Loss:
-26.50 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-171.56 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-291.12 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
-8.11%
Algo trading:
86%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
55.58 EUR
Maximal:
612.89 EUR (11.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.03% (612.75 EUR)
By Equity:
4.75% (257.12 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 272
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -59
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +44.35 EUR
Worst trade: -92 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +216.81 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -171.56 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
8.00 × 4
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.39 × 845
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
28.78 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
We are trading with an EA on a breakout system. Around high-impact news, we pause to keep risk as low as possible.
copytrading with roboforex:
https://t.me/ApexEaCopytrading
No reviews
2026.08.05 12:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 21:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 08:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 01:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 01:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.03 01:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.01 18:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 18:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Apex EA
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
4.3K
EUR
6
86%
272
83%
26%
0.95
-0.19
EUR
11%
1:500
Copy

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