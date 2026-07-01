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Vitalie Schimbator

Mathboth

Vitalie Schimbator
Vitalie Schimbator

Vitalie Schimbator

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 19%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
645
Profit Trades:
527 (81.70%)
Loss Trades:
118 (18.29%)
Best trade:
10 333.94 USD
Worst trade:
-4 631.36 USD
Gross Profit:
52 120.86 USD (409 345 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 561.17 USD (358 169 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (699.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 011.61 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
82.86%
Max deposit load:
23.94%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.22
Long Trades:
416 (64.50%)
Short Trades:
229 (35.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
28.77 USD
Average Profit:
98.90 USD
Average Loss:
-284.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 415.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 049.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.88%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
246.94 USD
Maximal:
8 356.08 USD (7.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.22% (8 344.55 USD)
By Equity:
4.16% (4 663.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 501
XAGUSD 143
XTIUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 15K
XAGUSD 1.9K
XTIUSD 1.8K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 35K
XAGUSD 16K
XTIUSD 176
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +10 333.94 USD
Worst trade: -4 631 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +699.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 415.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
Darwinex-Live
1.23 × 287
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.65 × 34
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.00 × 2
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.40 × 611
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.41 × 70
Exness-MT5Real20
6.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
7.00 × 2
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Intraday EA gold trading 

No reviews
2026.08.03 01:02
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 19:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 18:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 16:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.22 01:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 03:16
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 13:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.16 03:05
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 18:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mathboth
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
119K
USD
13
93%
645
81%
83%
1.55
28.77
USD
7%
1:200
Copy

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