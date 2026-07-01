- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
645
Profit Trades:
527 (81.70%)
Loss Trades:
118 (18.29%)
Best trade:
10 333.94 USD
Worst trade:
-4 631.36 USD
Gross Profit:
52 120.86 USD (409 345 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 561.17 USD (358 169 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (699.96 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 011.61 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
82.86%
Max deposit load:
23.94%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
37
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.22
Long Trades:
416 (64.50%)
Short Trades:
229 (35.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
28.77 USD
Average Profit:
98.90 USD
Average Loss:
-284.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 415.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 049.90 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.88%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
246.94 USD
Maximal:
8 356.08 USD (7.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.22% (8 344.55 USD)
By Equity:
4.16% (4 663.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|501
|XAGUSD
|143
|XTIUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|15K
|XAGUSD
|1.9K
|XTIUSD
|1.8K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|35K
|XAGUSD
|16K
|XTIUSD
|176
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +10 333.94 USD
Worst trade: -4 631 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +699.96 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 415.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.23 × 287
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.65 × 34
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.00 × 2
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|4.40 × 611
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.41 × 70
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|6.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|7.00 × 2
Intraday EA gold trading
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
19%
0
0
USD
USD
119K
USD
USD
13
93%
645
81%
83%
1.55
28.77
USD
USD
7%
1:200