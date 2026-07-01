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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Trading Absolu
Meryem Sabir

Gold Trading Absolu

Meryem Sabir
Meryem Sabir

Meryem Sabir

  • Developer, Manager at  Mery's software company
  • Türkiye
  • 757
4.3 (3)
7 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 37.5 USD per month
growth since 2026 83%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
23 (79.31%)
Loss Trades:
6 (20.69%)
Best trade:
144.85 USD
Worst trade:
-86.01 USD
Gross Profit:
478.75 USD (389 234 pips)
Gross Loss:
-203.48 USD (160 490 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (105.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
271.12 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
10.60%
Max deposit load:
1.73%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.57
Long Trades:
15 (51.72%)
Short Trades:
14 (48.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
9.49 USD
Average Profit:
20.82 USD
Average Loss:
-33.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-107.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.18 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
21.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
107.18 USD (21.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.22% (107.18 USD)
By Equity:
7.57% (80.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 29
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 275
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 229K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +144.85 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +105.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
0.00 × 3
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0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 172
OctaFX-Real3
0.00 × 82
Exness-Real15
0.00 × 21
KOT-Live3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real28
0.00 × 20
FOXMarkets-Live
0.00 × 70
CabanaCapitals-Live
0.00 × 6
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 53
MaxrichGroup-Real
0.00 × 21
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 21
HantecMarkets-Server1
0.00 × 15
MFMSecurities-Real
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Demo
0.00 × 5
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 31
Graphene-Server
0.00 × 1
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.00 × 3
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 26
LiteFinance-ECN.com
0.00 × 1
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 12
376 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

If you are interested in the EA, contact me via PM.

Mail:meryysabir@gmail.com

No reviews
2026.07.29 13:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 23:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 20:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 03:05
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.08 10:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.08 10:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.07 19:48
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.07 19:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 20:34
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 20:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 17:32
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 17:32
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Trading Absolu
37.5 USD per month
83%
0
0
USD
800
USD
8
100%
29
79%
11%
2.35
9.49
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.