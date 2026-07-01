- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
23 (79.31%)
Loss Trades:
6 (20.69%)
Best trade:
144.85 USD
Worst trade:
-86.01 USD
Gross Profit:
478.75 USD (389 234 pips)
Gross Loss:
-203.48 USD (160 490 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (105.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
271.12 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.28
Trading activity:
10.60%
Max deposit load:
1.73%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.57
Long Trades:
15 (51.72%)
Short Trades:
14 (48.28%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
9.49 USD
Average Profit:
20.82 USD
Average Loss:
-33.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-107.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-107.18 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
21.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
107.18 USD (21.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.22% (107.18 USD)
By Equity:
7.57% (80.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|29
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|275
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|229K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +144.85 USD
Worst trade: -86 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +105.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -107.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
If you are interested in the EA, contact me via PM.
Mail:meryysabir@gmail.com
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
37.5 USD per month
83%
0
0
USD
USD
800
USD
USD
8
100%
29
79%
11%
2.35
9.49
USD
USD
11%
1:500