- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
70
Profit Trades:
44 (62.85%)
Loss Trades:
26 (37.14%)
Best trade:
84.12 USD
Worst trade:
-38.84 USD
Gross Profit:
895.57 USD (34 793 pips)
Gross Loss:
-525.22 USD (15 936 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (151.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
237.14 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
3.23%
Max deposit load:
8.31%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
39 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.47
Long Trades:
31 (44.29%)
Short Trades:
39 (55.71%)
Profit Factor:
1.71
Expected Payoff:
5.29 USD
Average Profit:
20.35 USD
Average Loss:
-20.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-149.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-149.02 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
21.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
70.39 USD
Maximal:
150.07 USD (8.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.26% (149.71 USD)
By Equity:
3.59% (53.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|70
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|370
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|19K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +84.12 USD
Worst trade: -39 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +151.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -149.02 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
RIsk 50$/ trade
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
888 USD per month
25%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
USD
USD
6
0%
70
62%
3%
1.70
5.29
USD
USD
8%
1:500