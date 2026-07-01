- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
52
Profit Trades:
45 (86.53%)
Loss Trades:
7 (13.46%)
Best trade:
2.78 USD
Worst trade:
-2.23 USD
Gross Profit:
36.39 USD (3 617 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6.09 USD (605 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (27.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.68 USD (32)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
16.46%
Max deposit load:
11.16%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
9 hours
Recovery Factor:
5.96
Long Trades:
11 (21.15%)
Short Trades:
41 (78.85%)
Profit Factor:
5.98
Expected Payoff:
0.58 USD
Average Profit:
0.81 USD
Average Loss:
-0.87 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-5.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5.08 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.97%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.42 USD
Maximal:
5.08 USD (2.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.72% (5.08 USD)
By Equity:
20.86% (38.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|51
|AUDCAD
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|30
|AUDCAD
|0
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|3K
|AUDCAD
|4
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.78 USD
Worst trade: -2 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 32
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5.08 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 135
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 5
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 14
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 5
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 84
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 29
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 398
|
STMarket-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
SureLeverageFunding-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 574
|
HedgeHood-MT5
|0.00 × 75
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Deriv-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
TexasCapital-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BeirmanCapital-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 14
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FocusMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
SCFMLimited-Live2
|0.00 × 23
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
45 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
183
USD
USD
5
0%
52
86%
16%
5.97
0.58
USD
USD
21%
1:500