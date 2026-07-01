- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
11 (18.96%)
Loss Trades:
47 (81.03%)
Best trade:
1 297.56 USD
Worst trade:
-1 153.24 USD
Gross Profit:
9 082.22 USD (12 510 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 732.44 USD (14 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1 577.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 577.84 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
24.95%
Max deposit load:
27.94%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.68
Long Trades:
33 (56.90%)
Short Trades:
25 (43.10%)
Profit Factor:
0.71
Expected Payoff:
-62.93 USD
Average Profit:
825.66 USD
Average Loss:
-270.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 119.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 119.65 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-33.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 650.22 USD
Maximal:
5 361.90 USD (37.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.50% (5 361.90 USD)
By Equity:
4.12% (492.01 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|37
|USDJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|6
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-7.1K
|USDJPY
|2K
|GBPUSD
|1.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-7.8K
|USDJPY
|3.7K
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 297.56 USD
Worst trade: -1 153 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 577.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 119.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|2.23 × 30
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.77 × 242
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.13 × 153
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-29%
0
0
USD
USD
8.9K
USD
USD
6
100%
58
18%
25%
0.71
-62.93
USD
USD
38%
1:200