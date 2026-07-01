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Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv ic12585

Ki Kwong Choi
Ki Kwong Choi

Ki Kwong Choi

4 (1)
I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.
14 signals
0 reviews
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -29%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
11 (18.96%)
Loss Trades:
47 (81.03%)
Best trade:
1 297.56 USD
Worst trade:
-1 153.24 USD
Gross Profit:
9 082.22 USD (12 510 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 732.44 USD (14 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1 577.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 577.84 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
24.95%
Max deposit load:
27.94%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.68
Long Trades:
33 (56.90%)
Short Trades:
25 (43.10%)
Profit Factor:
0.71
Expected Payoff:
-62.93 USD
Average Profit:
825.66 USD
Average Loss:
-270.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-3 119.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 119.65 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
-33.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 650.22 USD
Maximal:
5 361.90 USD (37.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.50% (5 361.90 USD)
By Equity:
4.12% (492.01 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 37
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 6
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -7.1K
USDJPY 2K
GBPUSD 1.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -7.8K
USDJPY 3.7K
GBPUSD 1.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 297.56 USD
Worst trade: -1 153 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 577.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 119.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
2.23 × 30
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.77 × 242
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.13 × 153
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
You can subscribe to me here:

https://s.yam.com/ddYKn
可以到这里订阅我
https://s.yam.com/ddYKn
No reviews
2026.07.22 01:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.15 18:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.15 17:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.07 12:44
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.07 02:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.07 01:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.06 01:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.06 00:03
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.01 15:30
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.01 15:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.01 15:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.01 14:30
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.01 14:30
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.01 14:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.01 03:16
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 03:16
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 03:16
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.01 03:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 03:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Yhqtv ic12585
30 USD per month
-29%
0
0
USD
8.9K
USD
6
100%
58
18%
25%
0.71
-62.93
USD
38%
1:200
Copy

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