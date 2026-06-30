The Expert Advisor used on this signal has not yet been published in the MQL5 Market.

We are currently collecting live trading statistics and continuing to refine the algorithm before its official release.

The strategy is based on market structure analysis. The Expert Advisor operates on lower timeframes, identifies local market turning points, and opens trades at the most probable reversal zones. Once a position is opened, an intelligent trade management system takes full control, dynamically managing the position and adapting to current market conditions.

If you find this approach interesting, we recommend adding this signal to your favorites so you can continue following its live performance and stay informed about the official release.

Would you like to get the Expert Advisor for free before its official launch?

Send me a message on Telegram: @djermoloff. I'll explain how you can join the early access program and receive the Expert Advisor before it becomes available in the MQL5 Market.