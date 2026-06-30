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Sergey Ermolov

MS Active Scalper

Sergey Ermolov
Sergey Ermolov

Sergey Ermolov

4.3 (348)
Hi,
I’m Sergey Yermolov — I’ve been developing trading systems and algorithms for over 15 years.
My approach to trading is not about chasing a “holy grail” or promising quick profits.
I don’t sell “money-making robots.”
37 products 5 signals 2 articles 4 codes 9 topics 25 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
5 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 18%
VantageMarkets-Live 14
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
49 (74.24%)
Loss Trades:
17 (25.76%)
Best trade:
4.89 USD
Worst trade:
-7.19 USD
Gross Profit:
73.83 USD (7 513 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56.73 USD (5 414 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (10.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11.73 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
0.12%
Max deposit load:
82.63%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 minute
Recovery Factor:
1.14
Long Trades:
26 (39.39%)
Short Trades:
40 (60.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.26 USD
Average Profit:
1.51 USD
Average Loss:
-3.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.93 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
18.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10.29 USD
Maximal:
15.05 USD (14.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.63% (15.02 USD)
By Equity:
4.03% (3.71 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 2.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.89 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The Expert Advisor used on this signal has not yet been published in the MQL5 Market.

We are currently collecting live trading statistics and continuing to refine the algorithm before its official release.

The strategy is based on market structure analysis. The Expert Advisor operates on lower timeframes, identifies local market turning points, and opens trades at the most probable reversal zones. Once a position is opened, an intelligent trade management system takes full control, dynamically managing the position and adapting to current market conditions.

If you find this approach interesting, we recommend adding this signal to your favorites so you can continue following its live performance and stay informed about the official release.

Would you like to get the Expert Advisor for free before its official launch?
Send me a message on Telegram: @djermoloff. I'll explain how you can join the early access program and receive the Expert Advisor before it becomes available in the MQL5 Market.

No reviews
2026.07.30 13:35
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2026.07.14 12:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 20:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.07 20:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 19:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.07 19:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 15:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.06 14:31
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.06 14:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.06 14:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.30 16:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 16:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 16:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.30 16:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.30 16:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MS Active Scalper
39 USD per month
18%
0
0
USD
113
USD
5
100%
66
74%
0%
1.30
0.26
USD
15%
1:100
Copy

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