- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
119
Profit Trades:
66 (55.46%)
Loss Trades:
53 (44.54%)
Best trade:
6.83 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.69 EUR
Gross Profit:
163.32 EUR (181 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-220.57 EUR (224 301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (55.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.96 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
5.27%
Max deposit load:
15.79%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.44
Long Trades:
77 (64.71%)
Short Trades:
42 (35.29%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-0.48 EUR
Average Profit:
2.47 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.16 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-34.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.17 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
-27.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.81 EUR
Maximal:
129.79 EUR (43.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.77% (129.73 EUR)
By Equity:
10.34% (20.59 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|111
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-70
|EURCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|0
|NZDCAD
|0
|EURCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|0
|CHFJPY
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-43K
|EURCAD
|206
|GBPUSD
|-1
|NZDCAD
|-7
|EURCHF
|100
|GBPCAD
|-107
|AUDUSD
|-7
|CHFJPY
|610
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.83 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.96 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.76 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
DutchRateLtd-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 447
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.37 × 711
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.91 × 329
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.05 × 155
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|1.09 × 176
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.11 × 27
|
Aglobe-Live
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 114
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|3.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.19 × 202
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|3.54 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|3.80 × 25
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|4.10 × 814
|
Alpari-Real01
|4.36 × 11
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|4.50 × 6
|
StriforLLC-Live
|4.83 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.86 × 103
|
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
|4.88 × 73
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|5.43 × 79
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.52 × 105
|
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
|5.78 × 209
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-25%
0
0
USD
USD
171
EUR
EUR
8
0%
119
55%
5%
0.74
-0.48
EUR
EUR
44%
1:500