The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real15 0.00 × 1 DutchRateLtd-Live 0.00 × 6 Exness-MT5Real12 0.11 × 447 Exness-MT5Real7 0.37 × 711 Exness-MT5Real8 0.91 × 329 Exness-MT5Real2 1.05 × 155 Exness-MT5Real11 1.09 × 176 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 2.11 × 27 Aglobe-Live 2.50 × 2 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 2.61 × 273 FPMarkets-Live 2.75 × 114 ICMarkets-MT5 3.00 × 2 FusionMarkets-Live 3.19 × 202 ICMarkets-MT5-4 3.26 × 23 BlackBullMarkets-Live 3.54 × 13 Exness-MT5Real10 3.80 × 25 Exness-MT5Real5 4.10 × 814 Alpari-Real01 4.36 × 11 Forex.com-Live 536 4.50 × 6 StriforLLC-Live 4.83 × 6 Tickmill-Live 4.86 × 103 EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1 4.88 × 73 ICMarkets-MT5-2 5.43 × 79 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 5.52 × 105 TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN 5.78 × 209 28 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor