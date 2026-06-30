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Goran Savkovic

Goran Savkovic

Goran Savkovic
Goran Savkovic

Goran Savkovic

0 reviews
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -25%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
119
Profit Trades:
66 (55.46%)
Loss Trades:
53 (44.54%)
Best trade:
6.83 EUR
Worst trade:
-17.69 EUR
Gross Profit:
163.32 EUR (181 694 pips)
Gross Loss:
-220.57 EUR (224 301 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (55.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.96 EUR (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
5.27%
Max deposit load:
15.79%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.44
Long Trades:
77 (64.71%)
Short Trades:
42 (35.29%)
Profit Factor:
0.74
Expected Payoff:
-0.48 EUR
Average Profit:
2.47 EUR
Average Loss:
-4.16 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-34.76 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36.17 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
-27.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
61.81 EUR
Maximal:
129.79 EUR (43.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.77% (129.73 EUR)
By Equity:
10.34% (20.59 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 111
EURCAD 2
GBPUSD 1
NZDCAD 1
EURCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
CHFJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -70
EURCAD 1
GBPUSD 0
NZDCAD 0
EURCHF 1
GBPCAD -1
AUDUSD 0
CHFJPY 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -43K
EURCAD 206
GBPUSD -1
NZDCAD -7
EURCHF 100
GBPCAD -107
AUDUSD -7
CHFJPY 610
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.83 EUR
Worst trade: -18 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.96 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.76 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
DutchRateLtd-Live
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 447
Exness-MT5Real7
0.37 × 711
Exness-MT5Real8
0.91 × 329
Exness-MT5Real2
1.05 × 155
Exness-MT5Real11
1.09 × 176
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.11 × 27
Aglobe-Live
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 114
ICMarkets-MT5
3.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
3.19 × 202
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
BlackBullMarkets-Live
3.54 × 13
Exness-MT5Real10
3.80 × 25
Exness-MT5Real5
4.10 × 814
Alpari-Real01
4.36 × 11
Forex.com-Live 536
4.50 × 6
StriforLLC-Live
4.83 × 6
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
4.88 × 73
ICMarkets-MT5-2
5.43 × 79
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.52 × 105
TeleTRADECY-Sharp ECN
5.78 × 209
28 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.29 20:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 08:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 09:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.13 08:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 08:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 08:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 08:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.07 07:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.06 11:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.06 08:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.30 18:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 07:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Goran Savkovic
30 USD per month
-25%
0
0
USD
171
EUR
8
0%
119
55%
5%
0.74
-0.48
EUR
44%
1:500
Copy

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