- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
243
Profit Trades:
158 (65.02%)
Loss Trades:
85 (34.98%)
Best trade:
113.08 USD
Worst trade:
-451.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 499.35 USD (92 393 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 161.88 USD (52 944 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (46.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
448.42 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
31.39%
Max deposit load:
46.59%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
124 (51.03%)
Short Trades:
119 (48.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
1.39 USD
Average Profit:
9.49 USD
Average Loss:
-13.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-14.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-786.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-30.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.90 USD
Maximal:
786.56 USD (62.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.56% (786.56 USD)
By Equity:
54.37% (694.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|243
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|337
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|40K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +113.08 USD
Worst trade: -451 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.39 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Maximise Profit!!
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- ATFX - Edge Account
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- Tickmill - Ecn Account
- AvaTrade - Fixed Spread Account
- FBS : Prime Account
- CMC Markets : Global Account
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
USD
216
USD
USD
14
0%
243
65%
31%
1.29
1.39
USD
USD
62%
1:400