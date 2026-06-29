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Daniel Chng Chin Huang

Daniel FX

Daniel Chng Chin Huang
Daniel Chng Chin Huang

Daniel Chng Chin Huang

Work In Bank & Finance > 10 years
1 comment
0 reviews
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2026 -11%
Ava-Real 5
1:400
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
243
Profit Trades:
158 (65.02%)
Loss Trades:
85 (34.98%)
Best trade:
113.08 USD
Worst trade:
-451.36 USD
Gross Profit:
1 499.35 USD (92 393 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 161.88 USD (52 944 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (46.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
448.42 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
31.39%
Max deposit load:
46.59%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
124 (51.03%)
Short Trades:
119 (48.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
1.39 USD
Average Profit:
9.49 USD
Average Loss:
-13.67 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-14.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-786.56 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-30.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
95.90 USD
Maximal:
786.56 USD (62.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
61.56% (786.56 USD)
By Equity:
54.37% (694.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 243
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 337
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +113.08 USD
Worst trade: -451 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +46.58 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.39 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Ava-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


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No reviews
2026.07.22 14:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 00:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.22 00:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.21 14:51
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 10:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 10:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 09:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 06:18
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 21:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 18:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.09 16:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.30 21:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 23:58
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Daniel FX
100 USD per month
-11%
0
0
USD
216
USD
14
0%
243
65%
31%
1.29
1.39
USD
62%
1:400
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