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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / R47 10eUS30 Set 1 Since June 2026
Mohd Azlan Md Nor

R47 10eUS30 Set 1 Since June 2026

Mohd Azlan Md Nor
Mohd Azlan Md Nor

Mohd Azlan Md Nor

0 reviews
Reliability
8 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 83%
ValetaxIntl-Live6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
350
Profit Trades:
297 (84.85%)
Loss Trades:
53 (15.14%)
Best trade:
61.50 USD
Worst trade:
-38.49 USD
Gross Profit:
4 234.22 USD (423 307 pips)
Gross Loss:
-641.11 USD (64 088 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (372.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
436.65 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
81.17%
Max deposit load:
33.78%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.34
Long Trades:
182 (52.00%)
Short Trades:
168 (48.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.60
Expected Payoff:
10.27 USD
Average Profit:
14.26 USD
Average Loss:
-12.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-207.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.16 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
36.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
207.16 USD (3.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.81% (207.16 USD)
By Equity:
63.73% (3 190.77 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30.vx 350
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30.vx 3.6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30.vx 359K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +61.50 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +372.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValetaxIntl-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

100% autotrade using EA Ronin47 version 10e for US30 Since June 2026
No reviews
2026.08.07 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 14:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 12:56
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 13:56
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.08.04 14:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.29 12:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
R47 10eUS30 Set 1 Since June 2026
50 USD per month
83%
0
0
USD
5K
USD
8
100%
350
84%
81%
6.60
10.27
USD
64%
1:500
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