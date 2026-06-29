- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
350
Profit Trades:
297 (84.85%)
Loss Trades:
53 (15.14%)
Best trade:
61.50 USD
Worst trade:
-38.49 USD
Gross Profit:
4 234.22 USD (423 307 pips)
Gross Loss:
-641.11 USD (64 088 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (372.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
436.65 USD (30)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.71
Trading activity:
81.17%
Max deposit load:
33.78%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
14 hours
Recovery Factor:
17.34
Long Trades:
182 (52.00%)
Short Trades:
168 (48.00%)
Profit Factor:
6.60
Expected Payoff:
10.27 USD
Average Profit:
14.26 USD
Average Loss:
-12.10 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-207.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-207.16 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
36.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
207.16 USD (3.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.81% (207.16 USD)
By Equity:
63.73% (3 190.77 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30.vx
|350
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30.vx
|3.6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30.vx
|359K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +61.50 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 30
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +372.03 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -207.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ValetaxIntl-Live6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
100% autotrade using EA Ronin47 version 10e for US30 Since June 2026
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
83%
0
0
USD
USD
5K
USD
USD
8
100%
350
84%
81%
6.60
10.27
USD
USD
64%
1:500