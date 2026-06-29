- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
41 (65.07%)
Loss Trades:
22 (34.92%)
Best trade:
751.86 USD
Worst trade:
-1 291.56 USD
Gross Profit:
6 122.85 USD (342 442 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 278.85 USD (263 167 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 703.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 703.56 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
19.22%
Max deposit load:
13.52%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
18 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
45 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
13.40 USD
Average Profit:
149.34 USD
Average Loss:
-239.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 303.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 631.60 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
28.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 253.62 USD
Maximal:
1 785.22 USD (29.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.57% (1 783.82 USD)
By Equity:
24.69% (1 463.94 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|844
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|79K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +751.86 USD
Worst trade: -1 292 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 703.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 303.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|2.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.38 × 86
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.33 × 3
|
FxPro-MT5
|14.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|15.57 × 205
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|22.70 × 90
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|24.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|27.89 × 112
Welcome, Dear Investors,
I have been learning Forex since 2014 and become full time trader since 2017. My trading method base on price action (chart pattern & candlestick) with my personal indicators setup and also fundamental analysis. Till now I am trying to more learn/work new things on technical & fundamental analysis. I love to learn on Forex more & more. I trade manually and use Laptop(max time) & Phone. I live in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Forex investment is too risky. Only invest those funds you can afford to lose. I trade by myself from my experience using technical and fundamental analysis. Minimum balance required is $2000.
WhatsApp: +8801850351598
Thank you so much!
Kasem
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
15%
2
666
USD
USD
6.3K
USD
USD
6
0%
63
65%
19%
1.15
13.40
USD
USD
30%
1:400