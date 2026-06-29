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Md Abul Kasem

ForexPips

Md Abul Kasem
Md Abul Kasem

Md Abul Kasem

Welcome, Dear Investors,
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
2 / 666 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 15%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
41 (65.07%)
Loss Trades:
22 (34.92%)
Best trade:
751.86 USD
Worst trade:
-1 291.56 USD
Gross Profit:
6 122.85 USD (342 442 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 278.85 USD (263 167 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 703.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 703.56 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
19.22%
Max deposit load:
13.52%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.47
Long Trades:
18 (28.57%)
Short Trades:
45 (71.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
13.40 USD
Average Profit:
149.34 USD
Average Loss:
-239.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 303.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 631.60 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
28.17%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 253.62 USD
Maximal:
1 785.22 USD (29.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.57% (1 783.82 USD)
By Equity:
24.69% (1 463.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 844
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 79K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +751.86 USD
Worst trade: -1 292 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 703.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 303.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real34
2.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real12
4.38 × 86
Exness-MT5Real31
12.33 × 3
FxPro-MT5
14.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
15.57 × 205
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
22.70 × 90
Exness-MT5Real28
24.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5
27.89 × 112
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Welcome, Dear Investors, 
 
I have been learning Forex since 2014 and become full time trader since 2017. My trading method base on price action (chart pattern & candlestick) with my personal indicators setup and also fundamental analysis. Till now I am trying to more learn/work new things on technical & fundamental analysis. I love to learn on Forex more & more. I trade manually and use Laptop(max time) & Phone. I live in Dhaka, Bangladesh. 
 
Forex investment is too risky. Only invest those funds you can afford to lose. I trade by myself from my experience using technical and fundamental analysis. Minimum balance required is $2000. 
 

WhatsApp: +8801850351598 


Thank you so much! 
Kasem
No reviews
2026.08.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 11:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 08:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.01 13:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 16:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.29 16:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.29 11:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 11:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 11:50
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.29 11:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.29 11:50
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ForexPips
30 USD per month
15%
2
666
USD
6.3K
USD
6
0%
63
65%
19%
1.15
13.40
USD
30%
1:400
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