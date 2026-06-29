Welcome, Dear Investors,

I have been learning Forex since 2014 and become full time trader since 2017. My trading method base on price action (chart pattern & candlestick) with my personal indicators setup and also fundamental analysis. Till now I am trying to more learn/work new things on technical & fundamental analysis. I love to learn on Forex more & more. I trade manually and use Laptop(max time) & Phone. I live in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Forex investment is too risky. Only invest those funds you can afford to lose. I trade by myself from my experience using technical and fundamental analysis. Minimum balance required is $2000.

WhatsApp: +8801850351598



Thank you so much!

Kasem