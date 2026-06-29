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Qi Kai Fan

CNew1 Gold Portfolio EBC 1056

Qi Kai Fan
Qi Kai Fan

Qi Kai Fan

3.5 (2)
Hello everyone, nice to meet you all FX trading enthusiasts here in the mql5 community.
I have posted a certain number of signals, some of which are just for the convenience of my management. For example, some accounts with a leverage of 1000 cannot be followed due to system restrictions.
1 product 24 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 11%
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
104 (92.03%)
Loss Trades:
9 (7.96%)
Best trade:
52.93 USD
Worst trade:
-62.03 USD
Gross Profit:
302.70 USD (30 345 pips)
Gross Loss:
-186.28 USD (17 973 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (104.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
134.11 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
13.39%
Max deposit load:
4.26%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
65 (57.52%)
Short Trades:
48 (42.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.03 USD
Average Profit:
2.91 USD
Average Loss:
-20.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-0.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-106.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
153.38 USD (11.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.95% (153.44 USD)
By Equity:
4.90% (62.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 113
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 116
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.93 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.03 × 36
Exness-MT5Real
5.83 × 6
FxPro-MT5
9.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 4
18.79 × 52
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
19.25 × 8
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

CNew1 Gold Portfolio， 6 in 1.

Fixed 001 now.

One order per time with sl, no Martingale, no Grid.




No reviews
2026.07.29 21:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 12:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 07:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 00:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 03:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 03:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 16:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 08:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 09:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 08:22
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.01 19:34
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.01 18:32
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.07.01 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.30 01:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.06.30 00:58
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.30 00:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.29 06:46
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 06:46
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 06:46
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CNew1 Gold Portfolio EBC 1056
49 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
6
100%
113
92%
13%
1.62
1.03
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

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