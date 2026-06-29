- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
104 (92.03%)
Loss Trades:
9 (7.96%)
Best trade:
52.93 USD
Worst trade:
-62.03 USD
Gross Profit:
302.70 USD (30 345 pips)
Gross Loss:
-186.28 USD (17 973 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
46 (104.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
134.11 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
13.39%
Max deposit load:
4.26%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.76
Long Trades:
65 (57.52%)
Short Trades:
48 (42.48%)
Profit Factor:
1.62
Expected Payoff:
1.03 USD
Average Profit:
2.91 USD
Average Loss:
-20.70 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-0.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-106.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
153.38 USD (11.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.95% (153.44 USD)
By Equity:
4.90% (62.92 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|113
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|116
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52.93 USD
Worst trade: -62 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +104.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
CNew1 Gold Portfolio， 6 in 1.
Fixed 001 now.
One order per time with sl, no Martingale, no Grid.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
49 USD per month
11%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
6
100%
113
92%
13%
1.62
1.03
USD
USD
12%
1:500