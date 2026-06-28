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Konstantin Perebatov

A D U L T FRX

Konstantin Perebatov
Konstantin Perebatov

Konstantin Perebatov

0 reviews
75 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
85 (59.02%)
Loss Trades:
59 (40.97%)
Best trade:
6.67 USD
Worst trade:
-16.76 USD
Gross Profit:
165.84 USD (9 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-198.22 USD (10 112 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (12.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.36 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
11.54%
Max deposit load:
24.53%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
69 (47.92%)
Short Trades:
75 (52.08%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.22 USD
Average Profit:
1.95 USD
Average Loss:
-3.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-69.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-69.53 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-15.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.30 USD
Maximal:
69.89 USD (16.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.73% (70.09 USD)
By Equity:
25.69% (97.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 143
XAUUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -33
XAUUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -275
XAUUSD 48
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.67 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 13
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.05 × 56
Exness-MT5Real7
0.09 × 47
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.09 × 11
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.17 × 115
ActivTrades-Server
0.37 × 176
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.46 × 26
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 40
Exness-MT5Real
0.53 × 38
ICMarkets-MT5
0.68 × 841
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.77 × 384
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.89 × 560
Alpari-MT5
0.91 × 9367
FusionMarkets-Live
0.95 × 42
QTrade-Server
1.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
1.29 × 65
54 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.30 18:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 18:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 17:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 15:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.02 09:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.01 22:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.28 20:40
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 34 days. This comprises 2.88% of days out of the 1181 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.28 20:40
80% of trades performed within 15 days. This comprises 1.27% of days out of the 1181 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
A D U L T FRX
50 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
327
USD
75
93%
144
59%
12%
0.83
-0.22
USD
26%
1:500
Copy

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