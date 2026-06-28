- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
144
Profit Trades:
85 (59.02%)
Loss Trades:
59 (40.97%)
Best trade:
6.67 USD
Worst trade:
-16.76 USD
Gross Profit:
165.84 USD (9 885 pips)
Gross Loss:
-198.22 USD (10 112 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (12.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.36 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
11.54%
Max deposit load:
24.53%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
69 (47.92%)
Short Trades:
75 (52.08%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.22 USD
Average Profit:
1.95 USD
Average Loss:
-3.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-69.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-69.53 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-15.08%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.30 USD
Maximal:
69.89 USD (16.84%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.73% (70.09 USD)
By Equity:
25.69% (97.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|143
|XAUUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-33
|XAUUSD
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-275
|XAUUSD
|48
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.67 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -69.53 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.05 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.09 × 47
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.09 × 11
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.17 × 115
|
ActivTrades-Server
|0.37 × 176
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.46 × 26
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 40
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.53 × 38
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.68 × 841
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.77 × 384
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.89 × 560
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.91 × 9367
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.95 × 42
|
QTrade-Server
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|1.29 × 65
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
-9%
0
0
USD
USD
327
USD
USD
75
93%
144
59%
12%
0.83
-0.22
USD
USD
26%
1:500