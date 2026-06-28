The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5 0.00 × 23 Exness-MT5Real28 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real6 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 Just2Trade-MT5 0.00 × 1 Swissquote-Server 0.00 × 1 FXOpen-MT5 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real2 0.00 × 13 Exness-MT5Real15 0.00 × 1 FBS-Real 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ECN 0.05 × 56 Exness-MT5Real7 0.09 × 47 AdmiralMarkets-MT5 0.09 × 11 AlpariEvrasia-MT5 0.17 × 115 ActivTrades-Server 0.37 × 176 HTOTAL.RU-MT5 0.46 × 26 AlpariEvrasia-Real01 0.50 × 40 Exness-MT5Real 0.53 × 38 ICMarkets-MT5 0.68 × 841 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.77 × 384 ICMarketsSC-MT5 0.89 × 560 Alpari-MT5 0.91 × 9367 FusionMarkets-Live 0.95 × 42 QTrade-Server 1.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 1.29 × 65 54 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor