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Krishu Sharma

VIP_STRATEGY_GOLDFX

Krishu Sharma
Krishu Sharma

Krishu Sharma

5 (19)
I am good website developer plus mql4 developer

Thanks
2 signals 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2026 80%
BulgeGroup-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
103 (75.18%)
Loss Trades:
34 (24.82%)
Best trade:
33.12 USD
Worst trade:
-46.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 133.84 USD (17 577 pips)
Gross Loss:
-236.61 USD (2 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (164.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.76 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
2.78%
Max deposit load:
5.26%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
18.20
Long Trades:
68 (49.64%)
Short Trades:
69 (50.36%)
Profit Factor:
4.79
Expected Payoff:
6.55 USD
Average Profit:
11.01 USD
Average Loss:
-6.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-49.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
20.14%
Annual Forecast:
244.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.10 USD
Maximal:
49.30 USD (3.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.85% (49.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.95% (112.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.n 83
EURUSD.n 46
XAUUSD.k 3
GBPUSD.n 2
GBPJPY.n 1
XAGUSD.n 1
GBPCHF.n 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.n 879
EURUSD.n 37
XAUUSD.k 22
GBPUSD.n -2
GBPJPY.n 3
XAGUSD.n -46
GBPCHF.n 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.n 15K
EURUSD.n 103
XAUUSD.k 224
GBPUSD.n -7
GBPJPY.n 37
XAGUSD.n -91
GBPCHF.n 51
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +33.12 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.30 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BulgeGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

PRIVATE STRATEGY GOLD/FX TRADING

No reviews
2026.07.09 15:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.28 19:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
VIP_STRATEGY_GOLDFX
999 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
15
0%
137
75%
3%
4.79
6.55
USD
6%
1:500
Copy

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