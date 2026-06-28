- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
137
Profit Trades:
103 (75.18%)
Loss Trades:
34 (24.82%)
Best trade:
33.12 USD
Worst trade:
-46.00 USD
Gross Profit:
1 133.84 USD (17 577 pips)
Gross Loss:
-236.61 USD (2 415 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (164.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
164.76 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.60
Trading activity:
2.78%
Max deposit load:
5.26%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
18.20
Long Trades:
68 (49.64%)
Short Trades:
69 (50.36%)
Profit Factor:
4.79
Expected Payoff:
6.55 USD
Average Profit:
11.01 USD
Average Loss:
-6.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-49.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-49.30 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
20.14%
Annual Forecast:
244.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.10 USD
Maximal:
49.30 USD (3.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.85% (49.00 USD)
By Equity:
5.95% (112.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.n
|83
|EURUSD.n
|46
|XAUUSD.k
|3
|GBPUSD.n
|2
|GBPJPY.n
|1
|XAGUSD.n
|1
|GBPCHF.n
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.n
|879
|EURUSD.n
|37
|XAUUSD.k
|22
|GBPUSD.n
|-2
|GBPJPY.n
|3
|XAGUSD.n
|-46
|GBPCHF.n
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.n
|15K
|EURUSD.n
|103
|XAUUSD.k
|224
|GBPUSD.n
|-7
|GBPJPY.n
|37
|XAGUSD.n
|-91
|GBPCHF.n
|51
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +33.12 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.30 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BulgeGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
PRIVATE STRATEGY GOLD/FX TRADING
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
80%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
15
0%
137
75%
3%
4.79
6.55
USD
USD
6%
1:500