- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
91 (57.96%)
Loss Trades:
66 (42.04%)
Best trade:
1 336.47 USD
Worst trade:
-211.28 USD
Gross Profit:
5 836.22 USD (8 359 061 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 706.82 USD (2 737 864 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (244.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 490.71 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
50.18%
Max deposit load:
1.29%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
72 (45.86%)
Short Trades:
85 (54.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
64.13 USD
Average Loss:
-86.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-462.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-838.37 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-16.22%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 091.25 USD
Maximal:
1 596.58 USD (15.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.22% (740.23 USD)
By Equity:
2.52% (75.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|93
|BTCUSD
|62
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-156
|BTCUSD
|282
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-18K
|BTCUSD
|986K
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 336.47 USD
Worst trade: -211 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -462.23 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 445
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.68 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.20 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.30 × 565
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.86 × 103
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.22 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.58 × 171
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|15.98 × 222
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|16.27 × 534
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|22.27 × 59
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|28.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
20
31%
157
57%
50%
1.02
0.82
USD
USD
20%
1:400