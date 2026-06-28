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Zi Yue Lin

Derek

Zi Yue Lin
Zi Yue Lin

Zi Yue Lin

0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 45%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
91 (57.96%)
Loss Trades:
66 (42.04%)
Best trade:
1 336.47 USD
Worst trade:
-211.28 USD
Gross Profit:
5 836.22 USD (8 359 061 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 706.82 USD (2 737 864 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (244.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 490.71 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
50.18%
Max deposit load:
1.29%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
72 (45.86%)
Short Trades:
85 (54.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.82 USD
Average Profit:
64.13 USD
Average Loss:
-86.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-462.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-838.37 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-16.22%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 091.25 USD
Maximal:
1 596.58 USD (15.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.22% (740.23 USD)
By Equity:
2.52% (75.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 93
BTCUSD 62
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -156
BTCUSD 282
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -18K
BTCUSD 986K
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 336.47 USD
Worst trade: -211 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +244.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -462.23 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.27 × 534
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.02 07:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.01 15:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.01 15:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.30 06:02
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.29 05:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.28 11:34
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.03% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Derek
30 USD per month
45%
0
0
USD
2.9K
USD
20
31%
157
57%
50%
1.02
0.82
USD
20%
1:400
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